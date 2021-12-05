Three gut reactions to Falcons Week 13 contest vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons fall two games under .500 after a 30-17 home loss to Tampa Bay

Dec 05, 2021 at 03:53 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

hall_gut_cp_120521

ATLANTA -- The Falcons entered Sunday's game against Tampa Bay as underdogs. They didn't play like one.

The home team kept it close in a game with the Super Bowl champs, tangled in a one-score game late in the third quarter.

That's when the Buccaneers started to pull away, eventually securing a 30-17 victory over the Falcons here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons remain winless at home, with two opportunities to remedy that this season.

The Falcons got a few big plays, including Mike Davis' touchdown run in the first quarter and a pick-six from Marlon Davidson to close out the first half, but let some golden opportunities get away. That included a converted third down that Russell Gage fumbled away, and taking four snaps from inside the Tampa Bay 5-yard line and coming away with a field goal.

The offense struggled in the second half, largely because they couldn't protect quarterback Matt Ryan. That was a real issue after the Buccaneers went up multiple scores.

The Falcons fell back to 5-7, off the NFC playoff pace, still unable to notch a win against a top team inside or outside the conference. They'll have to rebound well and beat the Panthers in Carolina to stay somewhat in the hunt.

Before we start looking ahead, here are three gut reactions to this result:

Too many missed opportunities

The Falcons played four downs inside the Tampa Bay 5, including two from 1. They came away with a field goal. That's a bad turn for the Falcons, while trying to keep pace with Tom Brady and the Bucs.

They threw two incomplete passes, including one from the shotgun, and had a botched snap, ultimately losing four points on the scoring exchange.

Then, in the second half, Russell Gage converted a long third down, but fumbled the ball while he was running after the catch. Tampa Bay recovered, and while they didn't score off the turnover, it was another promising drive that ultimately didn't lead to points.

You can't let opportunities slip away against a good team like Tampa Bay, which was able to stay ahead despite the Falcons doing some positive things. The Falcons were in this one late and will probably look back at this game as an opportunity missed, especially with how tight things are among those fighting for the NFC's final playoff spot.

Falcons don't have answer for top playmakers

The Buccaneers have some excellent skill players. Tom Brady has quality options throughout the pattern, with Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as top-tier threats with the greatest quarterback ever throwing passes.

Those three beat the Falcons time and again, especially on crucial downs and scoring plays.

Godwin broke a franchise record for catches in a single game, Gronkowksi had two touchdowns and Evans was big on third downs especially. The Falcons don't currently have the size and speed, overall, in the secondary to handle those guys when the pass rush is struggling to generate heat.

The Falcons kept it close for a while, but couldn't slow the Buccaneers offense enough to give an uneven Falcons attack, which struggled mightily to protect Matt Ryan, the chance required to make up a deficit.

Falcons (still) running strong

The Falcons largely inefficient run game had a breakthrough last week, with an excellent performance in Jacksonville.

Had the ground game turned a corner? Only if the Falcons were able to repeat it.

That was going to be a tough task against Tampa Bay, which owned the NFL's best run defense. No matter. The Falcons were still able to run strong.

They had 63 yards rushing on the opening drive, triple digits early in the second quarter and 121 overall in this one, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. That was due to hard running from Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis and Qadree Ollison, assisted greatly by the Falcons offensive line. Right guard Chris Lindstrom was particularly strong in this effort, a positive sign that Arthur Smith's respected run game is showing signs of life. His commitment to it has been vital, allowing it to evolve and progress over the course of the season.

It wasn't as impactful in the second half, when the Falcons found it harder to move at an efficient clip. And, as the game swung a bit, the Falcons were forced to pass more and become less balanced and the Bucs pass rush was able to make its mark.

Call for questions

Let's fill up the mailbag with this result fresh in your minds. Submit your questions about this game against Tampa Bay and the Falcons moving forward through the season (and beyond, if you want) right here for inclusion in Monday's Bair Mail.

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair: Playoffs still on the table, but getting hot now a must

Falcons' margin for error getting smaller with five games left
news

'We deserve to be where we at': Despite dominant rushing attack, Falcons fall to Buccaneers

The Falcons had their second best rushing day of the season against the NFL's best rushing defense in Sunday's 30-17 loss.
news

Play in the trenches tell the story of Falcons loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori's Takeaways: Buccaneers' offensive and defensive lines showed how much work there is to be done at the line of scrimmage for the Falcons
news

Inactives: How Qadree Ollison, Steven Means impact Falcons inactive list

Wayne Gallman, James Vaughters healthy scratches for Buccaneers clash
news

Falcons roster moves: What it means to get Steven Means back, Qadree Ollison elevated

Veteran edge rusher activated off injured reserve, young running back elevated off practice-squad
news

Hall of Famer and Falcons Ring of Honor member Claude Humphrey passes away at 77

news

Grady Jarrett devotes time, platform to helping patients with Children's Healthcare Atlanta -- My Cause, My Cleats

10-year old boy, who recently received heart transplant, helped design Jarrett's cleats
news

Five things to watch as Falcons face Tampa Bay 

Atlanta enters Sunday as healthy as its been in a while, how does that change what the Falcons can do? 
news

'Patience and faith:' Richie Grant discusses how he has progressed through rookie year

Falcons are getting contributions from most members of 2021 NFL Draft class as season winds down
news

Falcons injury report: Deion Jones among Falcons set to return vs. Buccaneers

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard ruled out with an ankle injury
news

How 'prehab' has helped A.J. Terrell become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL

Terrell says he is feeling fresh heading into the last stretch of the season thanks to his new approach. 

Top News

Bair: Playoffs still on the table, but getting hot now a must

Play in the trenches tell the story of Falcons loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

'We deserve to be where we at': Despite dominant rushing attack, Falcons fall to Buccaneers

Three gut reactions to Falcons Week 13 contest vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising