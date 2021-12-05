Play in the trenches tell the story of Falcons loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA -- There's one stat line more than any other that tells the story of the game. It's one that what all of the Falcons issues in Sunday's loss stem from. It was the source of a 30-17 Tampa Bay win.

It was the play of those on the line of scrimmage.

On Sunday, Tampa Bay's defensive line wreaked havoc on the Falcons offensive line. By the end of the game, Matt Ryan had been sacked five times for a loss of 38 yards. He was hit 11 times. The Falcons were dropped for a loss six times.

In comparison, the Falcons had one quarterback hit from Grady Jarrett. And that's where any production worthy of a stat ended. Tom Brady picked apart the Falcons secondary, using the triple-headed threat of Chris Godwin (143 yards), Mike Evans (99 yards) and Rob Gronkowski (two touchdowns) to do so. Brady threw for 368 yards.

"Yeah," Arthur Smith said of these stats, "that's usually a pretty good tell of how (a game) went."

The difference in this game lay in what happened in the trenches. Essentially, stats support the assertion that both the Falcons offensive and defensive lines were dominated by the Buccaneers. And though the Falcons continued to trend in the right direction in the run game, three of Ryan's five sacks came on third down when the quarterback dropped back. At the end of the day, not enough pressure was put on Brady while arguably too much pressure was put on Ryan. It didn't really matter how many steps were taken in the run game. Without production from the offense in the red zone or the defense slowing down the onslaught of Brady passes, there was little else the Falcons could do to beat Tampa Bay at home.

According to Ryan, the Falcons knew going into the game that it was "going to be tough sledding" at times against this Buccaneers defensive front. It was a front that helped keep the Falcons offense out of the endzone for three quarters. If there's area for improvement, Ryan said it would be that the Falcons only punched it in for a touchdown on their very first drive of the game, and never again thereafter.