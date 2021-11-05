The Falcons place Calvin Ridley on the non-football injury list

Tajae Sharpe steps into Ridley's spot in the lineiup, and the Falcons will rely on offensive weapons like Kyle Pitts, Russell Gage and Cordarrelle Patterson to lead the charge in the pass game.

"I'm ready to step up and play a role in what Calvin was able to do if need be; like I said, all of us are ready," Gage said. "It's gonna take more than just me to step up and play and help contribute in that role."

Ridley has 31 receptions on 52 targets so far in 2021, making five starts. He has 281 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Tight end Hayden Hurst and quarterback Matt Ryan have said on a couple occasions that the Falcons support Ridley. As did Arthur Smith on Sunday and Monday when asked about Ridley's absence.

"Obviously, we're worried about Calvin," Hurst said. "We're here for him. We love him. He's got some stuff that he needs to work out. But he knows that we're here for him."