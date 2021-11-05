Russell Gage feels prepared to step up in Calvin Ridley's absence

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – With Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepping away from football to focus on his mental health, the Falcons are left needing to fill the void of one of the NFL's best talents. While Ridley was struggling through five games this year with just 281 yards and two touchdowns – the lowest of his career – just his presence on the field forces defenses to adjust their strategy.

A prime example of the impact with Ridley off the field was apparent in the Falcons week 8 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers placed former NFL defensive player of the year, Stephon Gilmore, on tight end Kyle Pitts for almost all of Gilmore's seventeen defensive snaps. Gilmore, who was making his first appearance, secured an interception and held Pitts to two catches for thirteen yards. Pitts even called this matchup with Gilmore his "welcome to the NFL" moment.

WIth Ridley on the field, Gilmore likely would have been on Pitts a lot less, and even if Gilmore focused on Pitts, that would have given Ridley opportune matchups on the outside and created more offense. Arthur Smith hinted that the Panthers' defensive approach would have likely been much different with Ridley on the field following the loss.

"Probably a little bit the way [the Panthers] matched in man," Smith said when asked about the impact Ridley's absence had. "That would be the biggest difference would be how they matched defensively. You've got to have contingency plans whether it's your quarterback, tight-end, receiver; you better have a contingency plan. But if I had a guess, best-educated guess, it probably affected their man coverage plan."

Russell Gage's game against the Panthers was his second back after recovering from a high ankle sprain. In his first opportunity as the Falcons' number one wide receiver, he did not catch a pass or receive a target.