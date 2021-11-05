Russell Gage feels prepared to step up in Calvin Ridley's absence

After catching just under 800 receiving yards last season, Gage feels that Ridley has prepared him for this moment. 

Nov 05, 2021 at 07:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

gage.profile

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – With Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepping away from football to focus on his mental health, the Falcons are left needing to fill the void of one of the NFL's best talents. While Ridley was struggling through five games this year with just 281 yards and two touchdowns – the lowest of his career – just his presence on the field forces defenses to adjust their strategy.

A prime example of the impact with Ridley off the field was apparent in the Falcons week 8 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers placed former NFL defensive player of the year, Stephon Gilmore, on tight end Kyle Pitts for almost all of Gilmore's seventeen defensive snaps. Gilmore, who was making his first appearance, secured an interception and held Pitts to two catches for thirteen yards. Pitts even called this matchup with Gilmore his "welcome to the NFL" moment.

RELATED CONTENT:

WIth Ridley on the field, Gilmore likely would have been on Pitts a lot less, and even if Gilmore focused on Pitts, that would have given Ridley opportune matchups on the outside and created more offense. Arthur Smith hinted that the Panthers' defensive approach would have likely been much different with Ridley on the field following the loss.

"Probably a little bit the way [the Panthers] matched in man," Smith said when asked about the impact Ridley's absence had. "That would be the biggest difference would be how they matched defensively. You've got to have contingency plans whether it's your quarterback, tight-end, receiver; you better have a contingency plan. But if I had a guess, best-educated guess, it probably affected their man coverage plan."

Russell Gage's game against the Panthers was his second back after recovering from a high ankle sprain. In his first opportunity as the Falcons' number one wide receiver, he did not catch a pass or receive a target.

"Just how the game shakes out sometimes," quarterback Matt Ryan said. "The calls come in, you try to do your best to try and identify the defense and what you're going against. Guys gotta stay patient. At certain times the balls' gonna find different guys through the course of the year and Russ has been a good player for us for a number of years and I assume that's gonna be the case moving forward."

And Gage is not letting his performance in the Panthers game lower his confidence.

Since he entered the league in 2018, Gage has only continued to get better with each season. Last year serving largely as the Falcons number two wide receiver with Julio Jones in and out of the lineup due to injury, Gage caught 72 passes for 786 yards.

While he admits that he can't replicate what Ridley does on the field, Gage feels prepared to step into the wide receiver one role until Ridley returns.

"I'm ready to step up and play a role in what Calvin was able to do if need be; like I said, all of us are ready," Gage said. "It's gonna take more than just me to step up and play and help contribute in that role."

And Gage is not only confident because of his production since he has been in the league, but because of what he has learned from Ridley.

"Me and cal talk all the time, and I pick his brain a little bit about things," Gage said. "He's real creative in his route running, so I kinda pick his brain [and ask], 'What are you doing right there?'... I've seen a lot of things that he does so I can't say I can be a clone of his, but I can replicate in certain times what he does.

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

With Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram looming, the Falcons run defense has challenge ahead 

Dean Pees points out something many may be overlooking in Falcons struggle to stop the run in 2021
news

Falcons injury report: Russell Gage participation level changes in Thursday practice before Saints game

news

'They are really embracing the guy I can be': Cordarrelle Patterson feels at home in Atlanta

In the midst of the best season of his career, Patterson credits his breakout year to being the most comfortable he has ever been in the NFL. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating Russell Gage, Jonathan Bullard status entering Saints rivalry week

news

"Fired up for the city": How Matt Ryan sees parallels between Falcons, Braves

The Falcons quarterback thinks the team can use the Braves postseason success as motivation moving forward
news

What Cam Nizialek's returns to practice means for Falcons punting unit

Nizialek has been on injured reserve since after the Falcons loss to Washington 
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: time, tv, live stream, radio

news

Bair Mail: On Falcons standing pat at NFL trade deadline, Cordarrelle Patterson, Calvin Ridley and offensive line options

Your questions get answered in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 9 contest vs. Saints

Tajae Sharpe takes more prominent place with Calvin Ridley absent
news

What to make of Falcons recent roster moves

Falcons sign Daren Bates and James Vaughters, release Dorian Etheridge
news

NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: Packers move to the top, Saints surge and Falcons fall back a bit

Cardinals don't drop far afterthe NFL's last unbeaten team goes down

Top News

Russell Gage feels prepared to step up in Calvin Ridley's absence

With Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram looming, the Falcons run defense has challenge ahead 

Falcons injury report: Russell Gage participation level changes in Thursday practice before Saints game

The three things that define Cordarrelle Patterson on and off the field | Feature

Advertising