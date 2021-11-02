What to make of Falcons recent roster moves

Falcons sign Daren Bates and James Vaughters, release Dorian Etheridge

Nov 02, 2021 at 03:32 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20211031_CARatATL_KH1_7649
Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Vaughters #93 reacts after a tackle during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons made a number of roster moves on Tuesday, which included signing linebackers Daren Bates and James Vaughters to the active roster and releasing Dorian Etheridge. The Falcons also signed wide receiver Marvin Hall to the practice squad as the team looks to add depth to its wide receiver room in the absence of Calvin Ridley.

Hall came to Atlanta in 2017 before bouncing around to the Bears, Lions, Browns and - most recently - the Patriots. In that 2017 season, Hall caught his first career touchdown reception. It was a 40-yard pass from Matt Ryan against the Dolphins. Hall played in 16 games for the Falcons in the following year, too.

As for the moves of the inside and outside linebackers, the signings of Bates and Vaughters does not come as a shock considering both have been standard practice squad elevations for the last two games. Per league rules, a player can only be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster twice. Both Bates and Vaughters hit that two-time limit this past weekend against Carolina.

Vaughters has been particularly useful in recent weeks since Dante Fowler was placed on injured reserve. Against Carolina, Vaughters had 16 defensive snaps. For context, this was more than Brandon Copeland (11), Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (10) and Mykal Walker (4). As for Bates, though he hasn't been a defensive-heavy load carrier, the Falcons like what he provides on special teams.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons released Etheridge, an undrafted free agent who shined in training camp.

