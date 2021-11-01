Bair Mail: Who steps up in Calvin Ridley's absence, NFL trade deadline and Russell Gage

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Monday that, if you lose on both lines of scrimmage, odds are great you're going to lose a game.

He ain't wrong.

See Sunday as Exhibit A.

The Carolina Panthers created the space required to run all over the Falcons defense. The Falcons offensive line couldn't protect Matt Ryan well enough, nor could they stay on schedule moving on the ground.

RELATED CONTENT:

That leads to the 19-13 result we all witnessed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons must fix things fast in preparation for a two-game road swing against New Orleans and Dallas.

You all acknowledge that point, which was evident in the postgame mailbag. You also want to talk about the upcoming NFL trade deadline and how the Falcons can make up for Calvin Ridley being unavailable due to a personal matter.

We'll get into all that right here, right now, in Monday's Bair Mail:

Rosalyn Little from Atlanta

Calvin Ridley is out indefinitely. Does that mean he can be absent the whole season? How will the Falcons adjust to his absence? Will they pick up another WR before the deadline?

Bair: Calvin Ridley will miss an indeterminate amount of time dealing with a personal matter, so the exact length of his absence is up in the air. I'll refer you to his statement on the matter, which he released on Sunday afternoon.

Losing him hurts the football product. That's a secondary concern compared to what he's handling, but it's still a topic for the Falcons as we move forward. They'll need another receiver to step up with increased targets and snaps. That looks like Tajae Sharpe, who started for Ridley and led the team in receiving.