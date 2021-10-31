It would be easy to put this loss on the defense, but think before you do: Tori's Takeaways

ATLANTA -- When you look at a time of possession column as skewed towards one team as it was for the Carolina Panthers when they traveled to Atlanta on Sunday, it's really easy to say it happened because the defense couldn't get off the field. But when it comes to the Falcons 19-13 loss to the divisional opponent, it's just as easy to say the time of possession was lopsided because the offense couldn't stay on the field.

When Matt Ryan came to the podium after the game, he said Atlanta had a general idea of how the Panthers would attack them offensively. The Falcons knew the Panthers plan would be to rely heavily on the run game. And that's exactly what they did, earning 203 yards on the ground on Sunday, with 13 of their 21 first downs coming via the run.

RELATED CONTENT:

This, Ryan said, shrunk the clock for Atlanta, as evidenced by the Panthers 10 minute advantage in possession time during the game.

"We knew going into it that if that was the case then you have to be opportunistic," Ryan said.

Opportunistic, Ryan said. That's what the Falcons weren't, even when they knew they had to be coming in.