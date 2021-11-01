The plays the Falcons offense would want back in loss to Carolina: Inside Tori's Notebook

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- I woke up on Monday morning with a text from Scott Bair, as I usually do just because Monday mornings after a game are pretty busy. It was a screenshot of a question submitted for his Mailbag. It read:

"My notebook (a tribute to Tori's excellent insights) has only a few words: Seriously? Where's the run defense? Another pick? Thanks for letting me vent."

Well, Will S. from Summerville, Ga., my notebook looked... pretty similar. And if you - dear readers - watched the Falcons loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and if you kept a notebook, I am sure your notes would look pretty much the same, too.

The issues the Falcons had on Sunday where twofold: 1) the defense couldn't get off the field, and 2) the offense couldn't stay on. Sometimes I think we over complicate football. Sometimes I think the reasons why a game doesn't work out can be summarized in a couple simple sentences. I thought that was the case on Sunday night.

Postgame, I really clung to the quote from Matt Ryan about the Falcons needing to be more opportunistic.

"They did a good job on the offensive side of the ball running the football, kind of shrinking the clock," Ryan said of Carolina. "We knew going into it that if that was the case then you have to be opportunistic. You can't worry about what the stats are, you have to find a way to get it done. I thought we had chances, but we didn't make the plays when we needed to."

When I sat down to write up this notebook, I thought it interesting that as I looked back through my notes I had actually drawn little stars beside moments in the game I thought the Falcons would have liked to capitalized on. So, this notebook installation will be a reflection of that. My plan is to pull three of said starred moments, and dissect them and the missed opportunities they ended up being in the loss.