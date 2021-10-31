Kyle Pitts' welcome to the NFL moment came in Sunday's loss to Carolina Panthers

Still, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was satisfied that they made it out of Sunday's game without allowing another dominant performance from Pitts.

"I think we had two defensive pass inferences or holding that extended drives, but we didn't give up the big one," Rhule said. "He's an outstanding player. I talked to him after the game, and you forget how big he is. He is going to be a great player in this league for a long time. Obviously, Stephon on certain packages – I don't know how many plays 25-30 maybe – did a really nice job on him but also a combination of everybody there."

Falcons coach Arthur Smith expects Pitts to have games like these, learning opportunities that will make him even better in the future.

"They did a nice job covering him – he's a rookie," Smith said. "...He made a couple plays, a couple nice plays. He's not gonna go off for 200 yards every game; we got a lot of other guys that can move the ball and score but give [the Panthers defense] credit."

Matt Ryan targeted Pitts six times throughout the game, even forcing the ball into tight windows at times to Pitts. Like Smith, Ryan was not concerned about Pitts' performance and is confident it will be helpful for the rookie.

"There was some good and some he could do better for sure, but I thought he competed really hard," Ryan said. "That's one of the best defensive players in the game, so it's a great learning opportunity moving forward, and I think he'll be better off going against guys like that. I think that's where you really learn how to become the best version of yourself."

Pitts said Gilmore did things at the top of the routes that Pitts had not seen before. Following the loss, he was already looking forward to getting back to the Falcons Headquarters to improve for the next week's matchup.