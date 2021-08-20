Eye on the Undrafteds: How Dorian Etheridge, Erroll Thompson have stood out at inside linebacker

Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun are established, every-down players who can cover, tackle well and get after the quarterback. Mykal Walker offers excellent injury protection and depth at the position. There's an opening for the fourth linebacker. Will there be a fifth? Only if special teams play demands it, but that means going light at another position group.

Etheridge and Thompson are making decisions tough with a strong preseason start.

"I thought that two inside guys of rookies did a nice job were Erroll [Thompson] and Dorian [Etheridge]," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said on Tuesday. "We'll see if they can go down there against a different scheme, different environment down in Miami, and then Saturday night will be big for them again."

While they weren't perfect during two days of joint practices, both Etheridge and Thompson had some nice moments against Miami. It will be important to show growth between the Titans game and Saturday's preseason contest against Miami.

They'll certainly play a lot against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, and they'll need to put up quality game tape on defense and special teams to build off their solid first impression.

There isn't room for many of them, so they have to prove worthy on a regular basis to land real estate on the 53-man roster. Both Etheridge and Thompson have a shot if they can keep good momentum going.

Making it and showcasing versatility might lead to an important role even with Jones and Oluokun regularly on the field.