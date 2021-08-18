Matt Ryan enjoys exchange with Brian Flores, Dolphins defense during joint practice

"They stress you defensively, with your rules," Ryan said. "They do a good job. They got us a few times. We had a few plays on our end that we did well. This is what this time of year is all about, to see what we can do, what we can't do and what we need to clean up."

The Falcons offense had several bright moments during Wednesday's session, including a stellar day from Calvin Ridley and some quality moments from Kyle Pitts, Tajae Sharpe and Hayden Hurst. The offensive line held up fairly well, providing Ryan time to make some plays against his former college teammate turned defensive-minded head coach.

Ryan isn't surprised to see Flores rise through the ranks after college. They were Eagles together for one year, when Ryan fresh out of high school and Flores was an established linebacker in his final year. He then went from a New England scout to a coach and eventually a defensive play caller before taking over in Miami.