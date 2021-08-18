Bair Mail: Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage vs. Miami corners, Kyle Pitts and dismissing preseason paranoia

Aaron Grady from Atlanta, Ga.

You're off to a great start with the content that you have put on here so far!!! My question is if AJ McCarron struggles in the joint practices do you think the conversation is I'm going to increase of Felipe franks becoming our back up?

Bair: Appreciate the kind words, Aaron. Have enjoyed the heck out of covering the Falcons and engaging with the fan base in this forum. I understand why y'all are worried about the backup quarterback situation. AJ McCarron has been an obvious No. 2 since he signed here, but his initial preseason performance has made him a less attractive backup option.

Everyone's on the Feleipe Franks train lately after he showed some speed in open space, but let's not forget he was 2-for-19 passing for 16 yards. That ain't gonna cut it, either. And, honestly, Franks hasn't been stellar in camp practices.

I think it remains AJ's job to lose, though another bad showing may have the coaches looking outside the organization for another option. That isn't ideal at this stage, considering how much time McCarron's already put into the offense. It is fair to say the Falcons shouldn't feel comfortable with quarterback on the roster taking meaningful snaps should Matt Ryan become unavailable.

JC Daniel from Savannah, Ga.

We play horrible at home and in the preseason. There is a thing called momentum, and we haven't had it since 28-3. We come out of the gates with a new coach and with the exception of [Marlon] Davidson and [Javian] Hawkins play uninspired football. Ryan has no game chemistry with Pitts, we have no Julio [Jones], and we have no running game. It is like our powers at be believe it will just magically appear like it did in 2016. THIS WAS THE WORST POSSIBLE START FOR THIS YEAR, AND I AM DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE TEAM ATTITUDE THAT WAS EXHIBITED.

Bair: Somebody make sure nuclear launch codes are under lock and key. There are many clearly thinking the world's going to end after one preseason game. I mean, just look at that string of ALL-CAPS. That's show I know you all mean business, SERIOUS BUSINESS.