What to expect from Falcons joint practices with Miami Dolphins

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Falcons have arrived in South Florida for a mighty big week, ready to conduct joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday and Thursday and follow that with a Saturday preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium.

These inter-squad sessions are as valuable as anything on the Falcons summer slate, providing great opportunity to intensify proceedings and thoroughly assess this team as it stands. The Falcons will face a different color and a different scheme while remaining in controlled sessions where no one's tackling to the ground.

Those are three pluses, right there.

"I can't tell you how excited I am about these joint practices, and I appreciate Brian Flores and Dolphins for agreeing to do it," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. "It's really going to help us. There's some things you need to see in the preseason games, and really for our whole team, and then that kind of environment will be big for us."

Frontline starters will play sparingly in preseason games and might never go up against an opponent's best because each team treats the preseason a bit differently. First units will regularly clash on Wednesday and Thursday, producing invaluable practice tape that will show the team's strengths, weaknesses and how they stack up in specific scenarios. That is, as long as emotions stay on the field. They often boil over, but professionalism will help the Falcons accelerate their progress.

"You can kind of script the situations you want to work.," Smith said. "You get some red-zone work. You go down there and script some two-minute stuff. Get all the situational third down. It just helps you control it and you get more shots at it than you would in a game. I mean obviously, if things go bad, you may only get one shot down in the red zone. You may only get one field goal attempt, a few punts. So that's where it's really important because you can control all of those situations."

That will provide a good look at the entire squad, though there are three areas of particular interest this week.

1. The running game

The Falcons didn't get a good look at their run game in last week's preseason opener. They couldn't stay on schedule or out of drive-killing penalties to find the rhythm required to run the ball regularly. They need to do so against the Dolphins, especially during the preseason game. Mike Davis should see some quality reps during the joint practices, and he might get into the game as well. He's a guy to keep an eye on all week.

We need to see blocking fits and runners churning until they get taken to the ground. That's also how we'll know who steps in after Davis. Cordarrelle Patterson will have his unique role, but there are several reserves bunched together who need opportunities to separate themselves. That needs to happen this week, especially after it didn't against the Titans.