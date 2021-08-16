Bair Mail: On Marlon Davidson, Jaylinn Hawkins, AJ McCarron concerns and more

Aug 16, 2021 at 09:54 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

bair.mail.8.15

Well, that wasn't so fun to watch.

The Falcons lost their preseason opener 23-3 against the Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a lackluster performance that isn't worth storage in the memory bank, unless you're someone trying to make decisions on roster construction. Outside of that small group, let it go, let it go.

We only include the score because Journalism 101 dictates it be there, not because it's actually important. Let's not freak out about one mid-August performance where no prominent Falcon played. That isn't worth the stress.

That's what we'll do with Monday's Bair Mail, bring some perspective to this recent event and try to put it in proper context. We're nothing if not rational. Well, most of the time.

Let's test that theory by answering some questions about the preseason opener and what happens next:

Dukah J from Dawsonville, Ga.

[Marlon] Davidson, [Jaylinn] Hawkins and the cheerleaders looked good Friday night. What say you?

Bair: I can only speak to the first two. I swear I had my eyes on the field of play the entire time and wouldn't know anything about that third thing. [Hi, honey!!! Thanks for reading Bair Mail. Love You.]

And thanks to you, Dukah, for bringing up two of my favorite performances from Friday night. Their stats may not scream dominance, but defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and safety Jaylinn Hawkins were really good in their opportunities to shine.

RELATED CONTENT:

While a Grady Jarrett pep talk may have gotten Davidson's head right, the Auburn product's talent shined through. He can be hard to handle when going right, and he's determined to show well in his second season.

Hawkins is a versatile asset currently sitting behind veterans Erik Harris and Duron Harmon, but he could push for a role moving forward. We saw him get a great sack against the Titans. He can move around and still be felt. More showings like that and University of California alum may carve out significant role for himself yet.

Tristan Blair, Douglasville, Ga.

How do you feel about Arthur Smith calling offensive plays? I thought it would work well with [Dan Quinn] calling defensive plays but it seems like that failed miserably...any thoughts?

Bair: I feel like it's the exact right thing to do. Smith is an excellent play caller who has developed a scheme respected throughout the league. The Falcons hired him in large part for his offensive mind. Why have access to it and then not let him use it fully?

There's no doubt he can handle play calling and the larger responsibilities of being a head coach. We're getting to know Smith better with every press conference, but it's already clear this guy gets it. He's perfectly capable of running the offense and the team overall at the same time.

Also, any relation to Georgia Tech kicker Scott Blair? Probably, right? Because there aren't, like, a million Blairs in the world. Ha. Somebody confused me for him right after I joined the Falcons. Unfortunately, I don't have an "L" in my name and can't knock it through the uprights. Connect me with him if you can. That'd be a fun Bair Mail.

Scott Shirley from Albany, Ga.

Welcome to Atlanta Scott. Although a lot of us miss Matthew Tabeek, we're glad you're here. If we have to rely on A.J. being the backup QB we're in trouble for sure. With Ryan's age this might be the year he is injured so we need a good, solid # 2. A.J. didn't look like he could be that man. What say you?

Bair: Thanks for the warm welcome, Scott. Matt did a great job, and I'm gonna work my tail off to keep the quality Falcons coverage coming.

I'm not ready to abandon ship on McCarron just yet. He was with the Raiders briefly while I covered the team, and he's certainly better than what he showed on Friday. He can manage a game and make some good throws. I understand your trepidation, and it's well placed after that Titans game. Let's be a patient at this stage, though the Falcons might need a quick hook and a wandering eye toward the free agent market if he repeats performances like the one he recently gave.

We're not there now, though. Let's see how AJ fares next week when the Falcons practice against and then play the Dolphins. If he's really bad during that stretch, you have more permission to freak out.

Terry Blevins from Granite Falls, N.C.

Hey Scott, greetings from a North Carolina Falcons fan since 1971. Over the years, we've had some great draft picks and some not-so-great draft picks. We've also hit some home runs with some free agents out of college -- Olamide Zaccheaus was the most recent. After watching Friday nights preseason game, I really love this kid out of Louisville: Dorian Etheridge. He looked great, what more can you tell me about him?

Bair: Stacy tuned for our next "Eye on the Undrafteds" installment. Etheridge will be a pointed topic of conversation because. I, too, was impressed by his performance. Let's throw away the tackle total. I generally don't care much about that stat, but 13, a team-high by several stories, proves he was everywhere and always around the ball. He can play in coverage or as a run defender and pass-rusher when required. He had a solid college career at Louisville but will have to fight for a roster spot with a deep and talented position group. He'll have to stack quality performances and practices to earn a spot.

Call for questions

The Falcons have joint practices coming up against the Dolphins, which should provide plenty to discuss. Get your questions in now by clicking this link. Promise I'll answer a ton in a Wednesday morning Bair Mail.

Related Content

news

Bair: Don't let expectations define Kyle Pitts' rookie season

Judge the No. 4 overall pick empirically and on his own merits, not as compared with bold predictions
news

What we learned from Falcons latest practice stretch, preseason game

Defensive pressure ramps up, though offensive showing raises red flags
news

How Grady Jarrett helped Marlon Davidson create havoc vs. Titans

Davidson gives dominant performance after 'grinding through' Falcons camp
news

Who stood out during Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Dorian Etheridge, Avery Williams made a positive impression in 23-3 loss to Tennessee
news

Bair Mail: State of Falcons running backs, preseason predictions, plus Dante Fowler and Dean Pees impact

All your questions get answers in this pre-game mailbag
news

Five things to watch during Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

Keep a close eye on the run game, receivers, how bubble players handle special teams and more
news

Atlanta Falcons and FOX 5 programming for 2021 season

The Falcons and FOX 5 Atlanta (WAGA-TV) will bring fun, insightful and entertaining programming to fans 
news

Two messages that fuel Richie Grant's competitive spirit right on his wrist

Central Florida product Richie Grant is ready to attack a varied role ahead of his rookie campaign
news

Practice report: Willie Beavers swinging into position for roster spot

Why it's time for live tackling, Arthur Smith's comical exchange with Matt LaFleur and more
news

Kyle Pitts details a wow moment after the Falcons took him No. 4 in 2021 NFL Draft

Rookie tight end has transitioned well to NFL game, diverse role in Falcons scheme
news

How to watch, hear Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

Top News

Bair Mail: On Marlon Davidson, Jaylinn Hawkins, AJ McCarron concerns and more

Bair: Don't let expectations define Kyle Pitts' rookie season

What we learned from Falcons latest practice stretch, preseason game

Can Feleipe Franks' legs carry him closer to backup quarterback job?

Advertising