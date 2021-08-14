How Grady Jarrett helped Marlon Davidson create havoc vs. Titans

Davidson gives dominant performance after 'grinding through' Falcons camp

Aug 14, 2021 at 12:17 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

AF_20210813_TENatATL_CS1_4885
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 gets a sack against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 13, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

ATLANTA – Grady Jarrett pulled Marlon Davidson aside Friday night to go over some technique and provide a pep talk. It wasn't the first time the Pro Bowler has mentored Davidson, a second-round pick who struggled as a rookie and is hellbent on showing out during his second NFL season. It's actually a regular thing.

This was just the preseason opener, a game of no consequence to someone of Jarrett's caliber. The star interior defensive lineman didn't even dress out. It was a far bigger deal for Davidson, who wanted to kick this campaign off right.

Jarrett must've sensed a disturbance in the force and quickly recalibrated his padawan.

"He was just telling me to play fast," Davidson said. "He knew I had some jitters. He said, 'don't worry about that,' be the player that I want to be. After that, for the game, it just changed me. I told him during the game, 'I appreciate you bro.' I needed it."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jarrett's talked flipped the switch for someone working hard this summer to prove himself worthy of a big part in the defensive line's rotation.

Davidson was awesome in a 23-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, far better than his stat line suggests. His three tackles and a quarterback hit don't accurately encapsulate a performance where his presence was regularly felt. Such is life for interior linemen, who rarely get glory for often painstaking work.

"I was just trying to play fast and not let those double teams get to me," Davidson said. "I'm being real with you. Taking on two guys is not fun. Going out there, playing fast and playing physical was a great feeling."

That's especially true after a rookie year marred by injury and illness. It's also a positive that Davidson's excitement was somewhat subdued. He understands that there's significant work to do, a great journey ahead to reach vast potential. This game, combined with solid the beginning of training camp, is a positive step in his overall development.

"What I'm proud of is that Marlon has been able to grind through some things," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. "He dealt with a lot last year and he's kind of grinding through this camp. It's good to see him have some success. We want to make sure, at the line of scrimmage, how physical we are playing against the run and earning reps to rush the passer in obvious passing situations. I thought Marlon did that today."

The Falcons defensive front was the highlight from a largely forgettable preseason opener, generating four sacks, seven quarterback hits and tons of pressure overall.

Davidson expects plenty of positive on the game film but knows it won't be all sunshine and roses.

"It's a great teach tape," he said. "We did good things. We did bad things. We're human. We have to go back to the office and fix it. I feel like we can get that job done."

That was his suggested team approach. He has a similar one from a personal perspective.

"I'm approaching each day aiming to be better than I was yesterday," Davidson said. "I feel like I left a lot of plays on the field today, that I can do better. Anybody who plays thinks they can do better than what they did. I have to continue to grind and continue to improve."

Game Photos | Titans at Falcons

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans in the first preseason game of 2021.

AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_2740
1 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_CS1_4885
2 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_DW1_6201
3 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_2228-1
4 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_CS1_5129
5 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_CS1_5182
6 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_CS1_4903
7 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_CS1_4892_1
8 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_CS1_5124
9 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_1776
10 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM2_1183
11 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM2_1192
12 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_CS1_4492_3
13 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM2_1263
14 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM2_1294
15 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_2736
16 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_2732
17 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_1947
18 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_2249
19 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_1871
20 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_1927
21 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_1879
22 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_1731
23 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_1784
24 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_1810
25 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_1620
26 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_1617
27 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_1794
28 / 29
AF_20210813_TENatATL_BM1_1831
29 / 29
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Who stood out during Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Dorian Etheridge, Avery Williams made a positive impression in 23-3 loss to Tennessee
news

Bair Mail: State of Falcons running backs, preseason predictions, plus Dante Fowler and Dean Pees impact

All your questions get answers in this pre-game mailbag
news

Five things to watch during Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

Keep a close eye on the run game, receivers, how bubble players handle special teams and more
news

Atlanta Falcons and FOX 5 programming for 2021 season

The Falcons and FOX 5 Atlanta (WAGA-TV) will bring fun, insightful and entertaining programming to fans 
news

Two messages that fuel Richie Grant's competitive spirit right on his wrist

Central Florida product Richie Grant is ready to attack a varied role ahead of his rookie campaign
news

Practice report: Willie Beavers swinging into position for roster spot

Why it's time for live tackling, Arthur Smith's comical exchange with Matt LaFleur and more
news

Kyle Pitts details a wow moment after the Falcons took him No. 4 in 2021 NFL Draft

Rookie tight end has transitioned well to NFL game, diverse role in Falcons scheme
news

How to watch, hear Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

news

Bair Mail: On Mykal Walker, Adetokunbo Ogundeji and signs of Falcons progress

There's all that and more inside our mailbag
news

Practice report: Grady Jarrett, Chris Lindstrom a must-see matchup

The star linemen battle well together, provide tough test for younger players
news

Falcons release first depth chart of 2021 NFL preseason

Arthur Smith's team starting to take shape with exhibition games about to begin

Top News

Who stood out during Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

How Grady Jarrett helped Marlon Davidson create havoc vs. Titans

Highlight: Feleipe Franks stiff-arms defender to pick up third-down scramble

Game Photos | Titans at Falcons

Advertising