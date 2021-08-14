How Grady Jarrett helped Marlon Davidson create havoc vs. Titans

ATLANTA – Grady Jarrett pulled Marlon Davidson aside Friday night to go over some technique and provide a pep talk. It wasn't the first time the Pro Bowler has mentored Davidson, a second-round pick who struggled as a rookie and is hellbent on showing out during his second NFL season. It's actually a regular thing.

This was just the preseason opener, a game of no consequence to someone of Jarrett's caliber. The star interior defensive lineman didn't even dress out. It was a far bigger deal for Davidson, who wanted to kick this campaign off right.

Jarrett must've sensed a disturbance in the force and quickly recalibrated his padawan.

"He was just telling me to play fast," Davidson said. "He knew I had some jitters. He said, 'don't worry about that,' be the player that I want to be. After that, for the game, it just changed me. I told him during the game, 'I appreciate you bro.' I needed it."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jarrett's talked flipped the switch for someone working hard this summer to prove himself worthy of a big part in the defensive line's rotation.

Davidson was awesome in a 23-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, far better than his stat line suggests. His three tackles and a quarterback hit don't accurately encapsulate a performance where his presence was regularly felt. Such is life for interior linemen, who rarely get glory for often painstaking work.

"I was just trying to play fast and not let those double teams get to me," Davidson said. "I'm being real with you. Taking on two guys is not fun. Going out there, playing fast and playing physical was a great feeling."

That's especially true after a rookie year marred by injury and illness. It's also a positive that Davidson's excitement was somewhat subdued. He understands that there's significant work to do, a great journey ahead to reach vast potential. This game, combined with solid the beginning of training camp, is a positive step in his overall development.