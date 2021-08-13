Bair Mail: State of Falcons running backs, preseason predictions, plus Dante Fowler and Dean Pees impact

Welcome, everyone, to Bair Mail.

At this point in the mailbag I typically rant or rave about something that grinds my gears whether it's Falcons-related or not.

Not this time.

We're running this edition like an Arthur Smith practice. To borrow from Grady Jarrett, "there ain't no fluff."

[Editor's note: That's still the best quote of camp and will get used often in this space. Get hyped.]

We're mere hours away from Friday's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, so let's waste no time. I promised to answer many, many questions in Friday's mailbag, so let's get cracking.

Kyler Collins from Lake Wales, Fla.

Hey Scott!! I just wanted to say you have done an incredible job so far here with the Falcons, and I can't wait to read your opinions throughout the upcoming season. But, going into my questions here, who has stood out for you in camp so far and who are you looking for to make their presence felt in the game on Friday against the Titans?

Bair: Appreciate the kind words, Kyler. Can't wait to chronicle what should be a fascinating season. I'll answer both questions at once, if I may. I really like Javian Hawkins. The undrafted runner offers a great change of pace to the bigger backs on the Falcons roster, with good burst, agility and elusiveness. He needs to start producing against the Titans to keep up with Caleb Huntley, another undrafted rookie pushing for a roster spot.

Now we can address player I've liked this camp: Doubt he'll play on Friday, but Olamide Zaccheaus is always open. That's both and art and a science. He's fun to watch.

No way he plays on Friday, but Deion Jones is an ath-a-lete. Same with A.J. Terrell. There are several others, but I'm trying to be quick today. These Falcons have some quality building blocks for the present and future, though it sure seems like they need more depth and talent throughout the lineup.

Charlie C. from Boulder, Colo.

Scott, welcome to Atlanta! With Arthur Smith emphasizing competition in training camp along the offensive line and running back group, how do you see the competition shaking out for the running backs, especially with Qadree Ollison dealing [wearing a non-contact jersey] lately in practice?