Kyle Pitts details a wow moment after the Falcons took him No. 4 in 2021 NFL Draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Kyle Pitts walked into a Lids recently, maybe looking for fresh hat or a new tee. The rookie tight end didn't get that specific.

He did detail what happened after coming across his name, freshly pressed on a Falcons jersey. No way it was just one. It was probably a rack of identical items waiting to get scooped up by fans believing he's Atlanta's next NFL superstar.

Pitts had to admit it caught him by surprise.

"I thought, 'Man. This is real,'" Pitts said during a Wednesday press conference. "It was shocking to see my jersey in a store and having people buying it. Seeing people walk around like that is pretty crazy."

Pitts jerseys are selling fast around here. It's usually risky to plop serious cash on one repping someone yet to take an NFL snap, but a black and red No. 8 sounds like a sound investment.

The Falcons took Pitts No. 4 overall, after three straight quarterbacks. No tight end has been drafted higher, but it doesn't seem like a reach. He was the best non-quarterback in the draft. That's not a hot take or a reach. It's a consensus opinion.