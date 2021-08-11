Presented by

Kyle Pitts details a wow moment after the Falcons took him No. 4 in 2021 NFL Draft

Rookie tight end has transitioned well to NFL game, diverse role in Falcons scheme

Aug 11, 2021 at 03:53 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

AF_20210811_Training-Camp_DW1_5749
Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Kyle Pitts walked into a Lids recently, maybe looking for fresh hat or a new tee. The rookie tight end didn't get that specific.

He did detail what happened after coming across his name, freshly pressed on a Falcons jersey. No way it was just one. It was probably a rack of identical items waiting to get scooped up by fans believing he's Atlanta's next NFL superstar.

Pitts had to admit it caught him by surprise.

"I thought, 'Man. This is real,'" Pitts said during a Wednesday press conference. "It was shocking to see my jersey in a store and having people buying it. Seeing people walk around like that is pretty crazy."

RELATED CONTENT:

Pitts jerseys are selling fast around here. It's usually risky to plop serious cash on one repping someone yet to take an NFL snap, but a black and red No. 8 sounds like a sound investment.

The Falcons took Pitts No. 4 overall, after three straight quarterbacks. No tight end has been drafted higher, but it doesn't seem like a reach. He was the best non-quarterback in the draft. That's not a hot take or a reach. It's a consensus opinion.

Seeing his jersey for sale or, even crazier, on a stranger's back, constitutes a rare wow moment for someone transitioning well to NFL life.

The speed of the NFL game, often an adjustment for those just turning pro, slowed down in a flash. He's confident executing a diverse role in Arthur Smith's respected, tight-end friendly offense and enjoys diving into the playbook familiarizing himself with it.

He welcomes coaching from everyone from Smith and his assistants, as we saw play out earlier this week. He's all ears around quarterback Matt Ryan and his fellow tight ends, especially elder statesman Lee Smith and established pro Hayden Hurst.

"There have been a bunch of guys I got to for tips and details, like Hayden, Lee, Calvin [Ridley] and [Russell Gage]," Pitts said. "They all bring a different flavor to things, and I try to take everything and use it to help me be the best player I can be."

Pitts, however, had to make one lifestyle adjustment that helps him be his best. The 20-year-old has turned into an early bird.

"I have been asleep by 9:30, maybe 10," Pitts said That's the time you need to wake up feeling fresh. In college, I used to sleep late and run off of pure athleticism. You can't do that here. You need to rest, stay on top of your playbook and be ready to go each day."

pitts jersey promo

Related Content

news

How to watch, hear Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

news

Practice report: Grady Jarrett, Chris Lindstrom a must-see matchup

The star linemen battle well together, provide tough test for younger players
news

Falcons release first depth chart of 2021 NFL preseason

Arthur Smith's team starting to take shape with exhibition games about to begin
news

Updating Falcons position battles as we move through training camp

Uncertainty reigns at right tackle, edge rusher as preseason slate begins
news

Practice report: Arthur Smith heavily involved in Kyle Pitts teaching moment

Dante Fowler, Kaleb McGary return to action in Monday workout
news

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan build working relationship on honesty, communication

Falcons quarterback values having a voice in offensive strategy
news

What we've learned about Falcons camp since pads went on

A.J. Terrell locked in, Arthur Smith fosters meaningful competition and more from the last week of Falcons practice
news

Practice report: What Arthur Smith took away from open Mercedes-Benz Stadium session

An estimated 27,000 were on hand for the scrimmage at the Falcons home stadium
news

What to watch for during open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Head coach Arthur Smith will orchestrate padded practice with lots of situational work
news

Practice report: Jake Matthews sees new culture being built during camp grind

Veteran left tackle also helping Jalen Mayfield navigate first NFL season
news

Duron Harmon paying it forward as mentor to Richie Grant

Veteran safety helping rookie Grant prepare for Falcons scheme, NFL life

Top News

Kyle Pitts details a wow moment after the Falcons took him No. 4 in 2021 NFL Draft

Bair Mail: On Mykal Walker, Adetokunbo Ogundeji and signs of Falcons progress

How to watch, hear Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

Practice report: Grady Jarrett, Chris Lindstrom a must-see matchup

Advertising