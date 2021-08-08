What we've learned about Falcons camp since pads went on

The Falcons have gotten a lot accomplished already this training camp. They practiced nine times in 10 days leading into Sunday's respite, with four padded practices under their belt.

That includes Saturday's session, essentially a scrimmage without live tackling, in front of an estimated 27,000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We analyzed the first stretch between off days. Now let's take a look back at what we learned from the second wave, when the pads came on and the intensity increased.

1. A.J. Terrell already locked in

The second-year cornerback looks poised to make a huge jump in 2021. He has been awesome in camp with a standout play (or two, or three) in every practice. That doesn't account for the steadiness seen on every rep, where he makes receiver life hard no matter who he's matched up against.

The Falcons have rotated most everyone to A.J. Terrell's side to help both him and the receivers get better playing each other. Showdowns with rookie tight end Kyle Pitts are particularly fun to watch, with Terrell often finding ways to best someone who is so tough to cover.

RELATED CONTENT:

He has been a dominant force to this point, which is exactly what the Falcons need as the reshape their secondary.

"It's hard to say anything surprises you with him because he's so talented," quarterback Matt Ryan said. "Where I was most impressed with him last year was seeing how much better he was at the end of the year over the beginning. There was a constant evolution, and it still hasn't stopped. That wasn't surprising, but it's the most encouraging thing I've seen. That growth hasn't plateaued. He keeps getting a little bit better every day.

"His pattern recognition is excellent. I have been around some good ones…guys that really did a great job on pattern reading, and he's very good at that. He's good at individual matchups, one-on-ones. We see that every day.

2. Arthur Smith's true commitment to competition

All head coaches talk about fostering competition during camp. That's aimed at getting the best from players while avoiding complacency. Often, though, it doesn't really change the depth chart.

Smith has shown recently that competition talk isn't lip service. We saw that ring true when Willie Beavers took over for Jalen Mayfield at right tackle on Saturday. We have seen that in Adetokunbo Ogundeji's ascent to the first unit, in Drew Dalman getting a crack at left guard and other instances where guys playing well on lower units get a chance to join the starting crew.

Smith said those first-team reps are earned, then bestowed, with all participants knowing where they stand. Every job is based solely on merit. Players throughout the depth chart respect that coaching style, and it's refreshing to see. We've also been able to see some more unheralded players get a shot at competing against established starters, which helps paint a clearer picture of how those guys stack up.