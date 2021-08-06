Presented by

Duron Harmon paying it forward as mentor to Richie Grant

Veteran safety helping rookie Grant prepare for Falcons scheme, NFL life

Aug 06, 2021 at 01:23 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 laughs with strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Falcons players stay in dormitories on team's training facility campus during camp so they can remain immersed in the preparation process.

While position groups are often clustered together, Duron Harmon is staying in a room right next to Richie Grant.

Coincidence? Certainly not.

The Falcons surely wanted to put their second-round NFL Draft pick next to an established veteran with three Super Bowl rings over this prolonged stretch, with fingers crossed Harmon's knowledge would get passed down.

That's happening every day during Falcons AT&T Training Camp. Grant is soaking up Harmon's wisdom, with regular film study appointments and technical lesson after formal practices end.

Grant has been a sponge, hoping to pick up tricks from a master tradesman.

"He's a young kid who wants to learn," Harmons said Friday afternoon. "Every day after practice, he's right with me; we're working on stuff. He wants to get better. He's always around asking questions. It's great that we were dorm-ing together so, right before curfew, we're going through the walk-throughs. We're going through our plays. He wants to get comfortable and play his best football.

"The sky's the limit for Richie, and I'm just excited that I can be a part of his journey."

Harmon's lesson plan includes more than schematic and technical talk. He's also teaching Grant about NFL life and "how I got to the spot where I'm at."

Harmon's entering his ninth NFL season, with lasting power based on talent, smarts and his commitment to working the right way. He learned that from established veterans when he was in New England.

Now it's time to pay if forward.

"The first thing is preparation," Harmon said. "He already goes over the walk-through with Coach, but we're going over it again. I'm telling him what I'm thinking, so when the set lines up he knows where to look. I had to learn that, too, and I had Devin McCourty teaching me.

"The other thing is just work. It's about staying after practice every day and getting better, especially with things he didn't particularly like what he did. He's always trying to improve. As long as he keeps that attitude and approach, he'll be as good as he wants to be."

Harmon isn't young anymore. The 30-year old is entering a new and different stage of his career, one he welcomes more than you might expect.

"It's different, but I think last year prepared me for it, being in that situation," Harmon said. "That's a part of life. You go through certain things to appreciate other things. I'm happy where I'm at. I'm happy to be the old guy in the room. It's fricking nuts, but I'm appreciating it more. There was an old guy in the room to help me to help me get to where I am right now. I won't forget that."

Hayden Hurst finds the end zone | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 7

The coaches and staff wore green shirts to support the Novelis Rise Up & Recycle initiative on Day 7 of 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 finds the end zone during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 finds the end zone during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and the wide receivers warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and the wide receivers warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on at the start of a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 74

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on at the start of a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 works with free safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 works with free safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 74

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot wears a Novelis Green Day shirt during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 74

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot wears a Novelis Green Day shirt during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 catches a ball while warming up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 catches a ball while warming up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

An Atlanta Falcons coach wears a Novelis Green Day t-shirt during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 74

An Atlanta Falcons coach wears a Novelis Green Day t-shirt during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 catches a ball while warming up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 catches a ball while warming up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and the wide receivers warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and the wide receivers warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 hydrates during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 hydrates during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove #62 warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 74

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove #62 warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrate after a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrate after a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #83 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #83 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrate after a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrate after a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 catches the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 catches the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #89 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #89 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 swats the ball out of wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus's #17 arms during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 swats the ball out of wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus's #17 arms during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 takes off his helmet during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 74

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 takes off his helmet during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 talks to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 talks to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends against wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends against wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 talks to linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 talks to linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 runs the ball as linebacker Deion Jones #45 defends during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 runs the ball as linebacker Deion Jones #45 defends during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Linebackers coach Frank Bush works with linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 74

Linebackers coach Frank Bush works with linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 works with offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 works with offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 works with linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 works with linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 battles linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 74

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 battles linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Linebackers coach Frank Bush during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 74

Linebackers coach Frank Bush during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 works with linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive assistant Matt Pees during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 works with linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive assistant Matt Pees during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 gets set during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 gets set during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 look on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 look on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 laughs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 laughs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 talks to linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 talks to linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 74

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 laughs with strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 74

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 laughs with strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 run during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 run during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 and outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 work during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 74

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 and outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 work during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A fan cheers at players from the Delta Club field level patio, during AT&T Military Appreciation Training Camp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday August 4, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice

WHEN: August 7th

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

The 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice entertainment, including cheerleaders, drumline and Atlanta Falcons Legends, will kick-off when gates open and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy Mercedes-Benz Stadium's award-winning food & beverage experience offering fan-first prices.

Tickets for the open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be $5 each and all proceeds will go to the Emory Healthcare's research and discovery programs.

Due to the current NFL protocols around COVID-19, there will not be opportunities for player autographs.

Stay tuned here for more information!

Tickets are on Sale Now

news

Practice report: Jake Matthews sees new culture being built during camp grind

Veteran left tackle also helping Jalen Mayfield navigate first NFL season
news

Night and Day: How Mykal Walker grew exponentially in one NFL offseason

Fresno State product feeling more confident heading into second season
news

Practice report: A.J. Terrell a great test for Falcons pass catchers

Coaches sending Kyle Pitts, others up against team's top cornerback to hone skills
news

How Falcons rookie class is showing maturity, 'winning mentality' in camp

Richie Grant, Kyle Pitts, others working hard, seeking veteran advice prepping for 2021 NFL season
news

Eye on the undrafted: Javian Hawkins, Caleb Huntley make good first impression

Preseason will be a proving ground for running backs trying to earn a roster spot
news

Practice report: Cordarelle Patterson's speed, versatility proves a dangerous combo

Arthur Smith pays Grady Jarrett a high compliment after second day in pads
news

Deion Jones hopes to pick up where he left off attacking opposing quarterbacks

Former LSU star ready to make all-around impact on Falcons defense
news

Olamide Zaccheaus proving 'dependable,' battling for No. 3 receiver spot

Virginia product started from the bottom now he's here, ready to contribute
news

Practice report: Unreal Kyle Pitts catch highlights 'spirited' first day in pads

Falcons crank up intensity, increased situational work as camp rolls on
news

Calvin Ridley fully healthy, ready to lead Falcons offense as top target

Alabama product says offseason surgery 'definitely fixed' his ailing foot
news

Five things we learned during initial Falcons training camp stretch

Kyle Pitts moves around the formation and young defensive backs emerge as Arthur Smith sets proper tone in practice

Practice report: Jake Matthews sees new culture being built during camp grind

Duron Harmon paying it forward as mentor to Richie Grant

Night and Day: How Mykal Walker grew exponentially in one NFL offseason

AMBSE joins launch of new voting partnership Democracy Class Atlanta

