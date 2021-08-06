Bair Mail: Mike Davis' prospects, Richie Grant's impact and what padded practices told us

Your questions get answers in the latest mailbag. 

Aug 06, 2021 at 07:00 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

AF_20210801_Training-Camp_KD2_9638
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

My son Jackson checks the mail incessantly. He knows it gets delivered in the mid-afternoon most every day, yet still insists on checking it following breakfast and every few hours after that.

Maybe it's because we have an actual mailbox next to the driveway in our new Atlanta area home instead over the mail conglomerate in our Bay Area condo complex. Maybe it's because he likes running outside by himself – fret not, we're still watching – and doing a combine-style vertical leap just to see if there's any mail in the box. Maybe it's because he got a toy delivered there shortly after we moved and thinks there's a 1-percent chance another one might be there. Maybe it's because he's 5, and 5-year-olds do odd things.

I think it's an strange fascination, but I can't be too critical. I'm the same way with Bair Mail. I'm always checking the submission form for new questions, even though I get a dang email every time one comes through. I'm always interested to see what new topics you want to discuss.

Like father, like son, I guess.

So send in some good ones and keep this conversation going strong, with deliveries three times per week. Let's get to Friday's installment right…now:

Travis Bryant from Cape Garardeau, Mo.

I feel like Mike Davis is in a great position to shine as he is flying under the radar, especially after doing so well in Carolina taking over for an injured Christian McCaffrey. Picking him up on my fantasy football team last year got me huge wins (not to mention also having Calvin Ridley AND Derrick Henry to boot). I just think this year is going to be a good chance to show last year was no anomaly. What do you think?

Bair: The Falcons certainly hope you're right, that he can become an efficient, hard-charging feature back who can wear defenses down and close out games they lead. He'll have an opportunity to do that this season after spending most of his career as a secondary option. He has done well filling in for Christian McCaffrey in Carolina and Chris Carson in Seattle, though his per carry average won't wow you.

RELATED CONTENT:

I won't say Davis should be out to prove 2020 was an anomaly. He should want more after averaging 3.9 yards per carry with six touchdowns.

We've only had pads on three practices now, but it's clear Davis is a hard runner with more wiggle than you think. Head coach Arthur Smith has mentioned using several backs in roles earned this summer, though Davis will get first crack at early downs. Smith also said that, just because Derrick Henry was a one-man workhorse under his coordination in Tennessee doesn't mean the Falcons will now approach rushing that way.

Others will get opportunities as the Falcons try to improve on last year's rushing inefficiency as well, but it would be a great story to see Atlanta native Mike Davis leading the Falcons back to prominence.

Nick Yingling from Dayton, Ohio

Now that the pads have come on, which players have you and the crew seen start to separate themselves in the trenches and in the defensive backfield?

Bair: Thanks for the question Nick. Great last name, even if it's spelled differently than the beer. Can't get that stuff on the West Coast and have been enjoying that it's everywhere here. I bet nobody brings that up to you though, right? Like, ever.

Back to your question. Yes, the pads have come on this week. That's Christmas in July to me. One huge bummer: the Falcons do all their one-on-one pass rushing drills far away on a far field, making it hard to even see.

Regarding the lines, both are a work in progress. Chris Lindstrom is legit. So is Grady Jarrett. Those battles have been great. The fact there are so many unknowns along both fronts, however, is troublesome. In terms of some names to follow, Adetokunbo Ogundeli has seen a lot of first team reps recently. Joseph Tuioti-Mariner has been a fixture off the edge. Tyeler Davison has been good and Marlon Davidson's starting to pick things up a bit.

The offensive line remains in flux and will until Kaleb McGary comes off PUP. If he retakes the right tackle spot, left guard could become a dogfight. Smith has brought up Drew Dalman a few times. Matt Hennessy seems to be the starting center right now.

There have been several flashes in the secondary, none brighter that A.J. Terrell. If the season were to start today (it doesn't), Fabian Moreau starts opposite Terrell, likely with Isaiah Oliver in the slot. There's plenty of time for Chris Williamson, Darren Hall and the like to shake that up in competition, but that hasn't happened yet.

Isaiah Davis from Danbury, Conn.

How do you feel about Richie Grant? I think he could have a huge impact his rookie year.

Bair: Richie Grant is a talent player doing rookie things. He'll make a great practice play one minute, a subpar one the next. That happened earlier this week, where he was all over defensing a pass and then missed on the same play a bit later.

There's no doubting the Central Florida product's talent. He might take some time to develop, which is why the Falcons went out and signed Erik Harris and Duron Harmon to start and possibly play every down. Grant could find a niche role as a safety in certain packages, one who can cover the slot. I wouldn't expect the world of a rookie, nor would I be surprised if he improves to the point where he makes a bigger impact at the end over the beginning.

Hayden Hurst finds the end zone | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 7

The coaches and staff wore green shirts to support the Novelis Rise Up & Recycle initiative on Day 7 of 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 finds the end zone during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 finds the end zone during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and the wide receivers warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and the wide receivers warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on at the start of a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 74

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on at the start of a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 works with free safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 works with free safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 74

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot wears a Novelis Green Day shirt during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 74

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot wears a Novelis Green Day shirt during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 catches a ball while warming up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 catches a ball while warming up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

An Atlanta Falcons coach wears a Novelis Green Day t-shirt during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 74

An Atlanta Falcons coach wears a Novelis Green Day t-shirt during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 catches a ball while warming up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 catches a ball while warming up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and the wide receivers warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and the wide receivers warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 hydrates during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 hydrates during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove #62 warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 74

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove #62 warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrate after a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrate after a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #83 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #83 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrate after a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrate after a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 catches the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 catches the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #89 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #89 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 swats the ball out of wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus's #17 arms during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 swats the ball out of wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus's #17 arms during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 takes off his helmet during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 74

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 takes off his helmet during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 talks to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 talks to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends against wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends against wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 talks to linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 talks to linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 runs the ball as linebacker Deion Jones #45 defends during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 runs the ball as linebacker Deion Jones #45 defends during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Linebackers coach Frank Bush works with linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 74

Linebackers coach Frank Bush works with linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 works with offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 works with offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 works with linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 works with linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 battles linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 74

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 battles linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Linebackers coach Frank Bush during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 74

Linebackers coach Frank Bush during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 works with linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive assistant Matt Pees during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 works with linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive assistant Matt Pees during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 gets set during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 gets set during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 look on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 look on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 laughs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 laughs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 talks to linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 talks to linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 74

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 laughs with strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 74

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 laughs with strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 run during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 run during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 and outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 work during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 74

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 and outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 work during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 5, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Practice report: A.J. Terrell a great test for Falcons pass catchers

Coaches sending Kyle Pitts, others up against team's top cornerback to hone skills
news

How Falcons rookie class is showing maturity, 'winning mentality' in camp

Richie Grant, Kyle Pitts, others working hard, seeking veteran advice prepping for 2021 NFL season
news

Falcons sign free agent, place one on Reserve/Injured List

news

Eye on the undrafted: Javian Hawkins, Caleb Huntley make good first impression

Preseason will be a proving ground for running backs trying to earn a roster spot
news

Practice report: Cordarelle Patterson's speed, versatility proves a dangerous combo

Arthur Smith pays Grady Jarrett a high compliment after second day in pads
news

Deion Jones hopes to pick up where he left off attacking opposing quarterbacks

Former LSU star ready to make all-around impact on Falcons defense
news

Olamide Zaccheaus proving 'dependable,' battling for No. 3 receiver spot

Virginia product started from the bottom now he's here, ready to contribute
news

Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot, retooling (not rebuilding) and the state of the Falcons roster

Your questions get answered in this Falcons mailbag
news

Practice report: Unreal Kyle Pitts catch highlights 'spirited' first day in pads

Falcons crank up intensity, increased situational work as camp rolls on
news

Calvin Ridley fully healthy, ready to lead Falcons offense as top target

Alabama product says offseason surgery 'definitely fixed' his ailing foot
news

Falcons sign P Cameron Nizialek

Top News

Bair Mail: Mike Davis' prospects, Richie Grant's impact and what padded practices told us

Practice report: A.J. Terrell a great test for Falcons pass catchers

How Falcons rookie class is showing maturity, 'winning mentality' in camp

Eye on the undrafted: Javian Hawkins, Caleb Huntley make good first impression

Advertising