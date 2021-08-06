Bair Mail: Mike Davis' prospects, Richie Grant's impact and what padded practices told us

My son Jackson checks the mail incessantly. He knows it gets delivered in the mid-afternoon most every day, yet still insists on checking it following breakfast and every few hours after that.

Maybe it's because we have an actual mailbox next to the driveway in our new Atlanta area home instead over the mail conglomerate in our Bay Area condo complex. Maybe it's because he likes running outside by himself – fret not, we're still watching – and doing a combine-style vertical leap just to see if there's any mail in the box. Maybe it's because he got a toy delivered there shortly after we moved and thinks there's a 1-percent chance another one might be there. Maybe it's because he's 5, and 5-year-olds do odd things.

I think it's an strange fascination, but I can't be too critical. I'm the same way with Bair Mail. I'm always checking the submission form for new questions, even though I get a dang email every time one comes through. I'm always interested to see what new topics you want to discuss.

Like father, like son, I guess.

So send in some good ones and keep this conversation going strong, with deliveries three times per week. Let's get to Friday's installment right…now:

Travis Bryant from Cape Garardeau, Mo.

I feel like Mike Davis is in a great position to shine as he is flying under the radar, especially after doing so well in Carolina taking over for an injured Christian McCaffrey. Picking him up on my fantasy football team last year got me huge wins (not to mention also having Calvin Ridley AND Derrick Henry to boot). I just think this year is going to be a good chance to show last year was no anomaly. What do you think?

Bair: The Falcons certainly hope you're right, that he can become an efficient, hard-charging feature back who can wear defenses down and close out games they lead. He'll have an opportunity to do that this season after spending most of his career as a secondary option. He has done well filling in for Christian McCaffrey in Carolina and Chris Carson in Seattle, though his per carry average won't wow you.

RELATED CONTENT:

I won't say Davis should be out to prove 2020 was an anomaly. He should want more after averaging 3.9 yards per carry with six touchdowns.

We've only had pads on three practices now, but it's clear Davis is a hard runner with more wiggle than you think. Head coach Arthur Smith has mentioned using several backs in roles earned this summer, though Davis will get first crack at early downs. Smith also said that, just because Derrick Henry was a one-man workhorse under his coordination in Tennessee doesn't mean the Falcons will now approach rushing that way.