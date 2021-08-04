Presented by

Olamide Zaccheaus proving 'dependable,' battling for No. 3 receiver spot

Virginia product started from the bottom now he's here, ready to contribute

Aug 04, 2021 at 03:33 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

KD1_0957
during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage are the Falcons top two receivers. Barring injury, set that in stone and pour concrete over it.

There's a fierce battle for positioning after that, with several combatants worthy of consideration. Some are young, essentially brand new.

Olamide Zaccheaus has been around, working and waiting patiently for the chance to prove himself. He has it now, with a golden opportunity to contribute offensively.

A solid camp and preseason could lock in his No. 3 receiver status and the regular snaps that come with it.

"A lot of people feel like that," Zaccheaus said after Tuesday's practice. "I'm going to come here and work hard for the team no matter what. I'm going to give 100 percent effort no matter what I'm asked to do. I'm all about building the team morale and helping the team win."

That's the mindset Zaccheaus held while starting from the bottom. Now he's here.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 2019 undrafted free agent spent his early career helping run the scout team. Then he found a role on special teams and did it well. Then he earned some offensive opportunities and fared well.

You remember the first of his 23 catches best. It was a 93-yard touchdown reception that represents a franchise best. That will always stand as a career highlight, but Zaccheaus wouldn't mind if it dims.

"That's something in the past, so I'm actually kind of tired of hearing about it," he said. "It's Year 3 now. That was a play I made my first year. I'm trying to take one day at a time and stay in the present."

Who can fault that stance? Zaccheaus believes his best is yet to come thanks to steady improvement and a commitment to his process. He puts his head down and grinds through an offseason focused on speed and strength training, followed by a football calendar focused on being quarterback friendly.

Head coach Arthur Smith is seeing that play out early in AT&T Training Camp.

"We put a lot on his plate, and he can handle it," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said during a Saturday press conference. "He's a smart dependable football player who can play multiple roles. Those guys are valuable. He can play different positions on the fly. He's working to compete for a starting spot. That's what you want. He's dependable. That's what he has shown so far."

"Dependable" is a great receiver trait. It leads to trust, which leads to snaps and targets. Zaccheaus would like to combine that with dynamic, and element he steadily showed at the University of Virginia and in flashes with the Falcons.

That should allow Zaccheaus to take the next step and help the receiver corps remain productive even after the Julio Jones trade. The Falcons still have plenty of top options in the pattern accomplish that task.

"There's no Julio, so we have to adjust," Zaccheaus said. "We understand that it's a business, People come and go. Our position group is tight knit, so we just rely on each other. That trust is our backbone. That's important to us on game day. That's what we fall back on."

Wide receivers in action | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 6

Take a look at the best images of the wide receivers and more during Day 6 of 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 48

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 48

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 48

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 48

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 48

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 48

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 48

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 48

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes a pick during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 48

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes a pick during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 48

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Chris Slayton #79 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 48

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Chris Slayton #79 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 48

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works with offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 48

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works with offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 wets his hair during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 48

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 wets his hair during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 48

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 winks during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 48

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 winks during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 laugh during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 48

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 laugh during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 48

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 48

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 48

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 48

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 and linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 gesture during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 48

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 and linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 gesture during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 48

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 48

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman #67 works with offensive guard Ryan Neuzil #64 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 48

Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman #67 works with offensive guard Ryan Neuzil #64 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 48

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 48

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 48

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 48

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 and offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 work during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 48

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 and offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 work during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 talks to cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 48

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 talks to cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 48

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Chris Williamson #29 laughs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 48

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Chris Williamson #29 laughs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 48

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 adjusts his helmet during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 48

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 adjusts his helmet during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 48

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 48

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 48

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 48

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 48

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A generic helmet on the field during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 48

A generic helmet on the field during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 48

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 48

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 48

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Atkins #98 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 48

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Atkins #98 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 48

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 and Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carry veterans' pads ]during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 48

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 and Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carry veterans' pads ]during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 laugh during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 48

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 laugh during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
A fan cheers at players from the Delta Club field level patio, during AT&T Military Appreciation Training Camp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday August 4, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice

WHEN: August 7th

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

The 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice entertainment, including cheerleaders, drumline and Atlanta Falcons Legends, will kick-off when gates open and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy Mercedes-Benz Stadium's award-winning food & beverage experience offering fan-first prices.

Tickets for the open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be $5 each and all proceeds will go to the Emory Healthcare's research and discovery programs.

Due to the current NFL protocols around COVID-19, there will not be opportunities for player autographs.

Stay tuned here for more information!

Tickets are on Sale Now

Related Content

news

Deion Jones hopes to pick up where he left off attacking opposing quarterbacks

Former LSU star ready to make all-around impact on Falcons defense
news

Practice report: Unreal Kyle Pitts catch highlights 'spirited' first day in pads

Falcons crank up intensity, increased situational work as camp rolls on
news

Calvin Ridley fully healthy, ready to lead Falcons offense as top target

Alabama product says offseason surgery 'definitely fixed' his ailing foot
news

Five things we learned during initial Falcons training camp stretch

Kyle Pitts moves around the formation and young defensive backs emerge as Arthur Smith sets proper tone in practice
news

Practice report: Running backs active in receiving game, young corners emerge

Arthur Smith working Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison into passing game, Chris Williamson, Darren Hall flash in secondary
news

How A.J. Terrell has shown growth heading into second NFL season

Clemson product exchanges info with Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage on how to lock down top receivers
news

Marlon Davidson ready to 'make every opportunity count' after rough rookie year

Auburn product battled injury, illness and admits he 'got caught up in the lifestyle' in 2020
news

Practice report: Offense takes a lap, fans return and defense rules the day

Head coach Arthur Smith sets proper practice tone with honesty, accountability
news

More #MattyWheels? Falcons working on Matt Ryan's speed

Adding quickness could help quarterback execute Arthur Smith's scheme
news

Matt Ryan reveals his primary goal heading 2021 NFL season

Veteran quarterback in great shape, ready to get Falcons back on winning track
news

Top five position battles to follow in Falcons training camp

We'll be tracking these competitions each week throughout preseason

Top News

Deion Jones hopes to pick up where he left off attacking opposing quarterbacks

Meet the 2021 Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders

Olamide Zaccheaus proving 'dependable,' battling for No. 3 receiver spot

Wide receivers in action | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 6

Advertising