Wyche: Matt Ryan opens up about playing future, transparency with new regime

Ryan said he loved Jones and that no player had been as important to his personal career than Jones. However, it wasn't just the loss of Jones that grabbed Ryan's attention.

"I have been through coaching changes but never a front-office change, never the head of the front office," Ryan said. "This is the most turnover I've been around and it's one of the things, looking at it like this, where I can say I've been fortunate enough to be in the same place 14 years to where you have to anticipate something like this happening. I have to be able to adjust to it.

"Looking at things, I'm excited. This is a new opportunity. A new phase of my career and I'm being pushed differently."

Pushed in several ways. By Smith and the staff, but also by who and what he's working with.

When Ryan entered the NFL, he was surrounded by veterans, who made his landing relatively easy. He enters 2021 with three positions along the offensive line up for grabs and a backfield that will succeed or fail as a sum of its parts, not by one stud.

Calvin Ridley steps into he WR1 spot held so long held by Jones. Ridley seems up to the task, but the rest of the offense must function properly for him to be able to do his thing the way he can truly do it. Russell Gage is the No. 2 wideout. The rest of the wide out positions are up for grabs.

Tight end is the area of strength with Pitts being a hybrid weapon who can play a variety of roles. Hayden Hurst also is a multi-threat player who also is competing for a new contract. Lee Smith is a veteran mostly known for his blocking.

What Smith said has been so impressive about Ryan is that he has worked with every position group since offseason workouts began, getting them up to speed. Ryan said his approach to that has been two-fold.

"I had really good help from veteran payers when I was a young player," Ryan said. "My center, Todd McClure, then Tony Gonzalez, guys [who] took me under their wing and brought me along. Now that I'm here, you see how things pass and it happens fast and then you're in their position. I feel that part of being a good teammate, part of that is helping those guys out whatever way I can.