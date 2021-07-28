Steve Wyche: Where the Falcons stand heading into training camp 

That sounds simple but, to make it all work, Smith and his staff must establish a certain amount of success right away.

Does that come with wins and losses? Player development? There's no right answer, though some foundation of progress must be built this season.

According to Smith, Ryan gives them hope that can happen as the team kicks off training camp.

Besides reassuring Falcons brass this offseason that he still has what it takes to play at a high level physically, Smith said Ryan really has bought into leading a roster that's younger than him in every way. From weight training to positional and individual meetings, Ryan has been front and center. He has let players know he's not the old man trying to force excellence for his benefit, but that he's also there for them.

"Don't tell him his days are numbered," Fontenot said. "He really is going about things with a chip on his shoulder, with something to prove. Seeing that 24/7 and how he operates, you know he's putting everything into it to win as many games as he can. Working with the guys over the summer, he's constantly having conversations. Going to running backs and wide receiver drills, explaining to them how things should be. This is the reason he has won. He knows what he's talking about and guys listen."

One of the conversations about Ryan, among opposing coaches, team and league personnel folks is that, for him to flourish, things must work well around him. That's the case for a lot of quarterbacks, but we have seen how much better Ryan is when everyone around him is clicking. That includes players and coaches.

This is where Smith and Fontenot are going to have to earn their money.

To buoy themselves in their first season on these jobs and their first season working together, Smith and Fontenot made sure they aren't too young or too old at any position.

It's a common diagram to have vets who can still play to ease the expectations on young players and to elicit wisdom when needed. It's more important, though, to find vets with those qualities who also know that the younger players are going to get their opportunities at some point and it's not the veterans' role to impede.

That's not always easy. Pride and ego are powerful cocktails.

Smith said it's important for his staff is to constantly develop young players. That's not simple once real games kick off, since coaches and players spend nearly every waking moment game-planning and navigating how to keep players fresh – a concept paramount now that the NFL has moved to 17-game seasons.

"We're going to be evaluating in camp, preseason games and the joint practices with Miami will be important," Smith said. "We'll get a good assessment down there. We're going to have to rely on these guys, these young players. The development doesn't stop once we get into the regular season. We may have their impact Week 5 or Week 9. You develop them by how you script your practices, to make sure you have periods where you get those guys reps."