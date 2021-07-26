Presented by

Training camp preview: Punter Sterling Hofrichter facing competition

Falcons return game could be dynamic with Cordarrelle Patterson and Avery Williams

Jul 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

AF_20210610_Minicamp_KD2_8679
Sterling Hofrichter; Dom Maggio/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 and punter Dom Maggio #9 look on during Atlanta Falcons minicamp on June 10, 2021.

The Falcons drafted a punter last year. Taking one is a rarity for most teams, even where Sterling Hofrichter was selected.

He came in at No. 228 overall, a handful of picks before that draft's end. He joined the Falcons after a productive tenure at Syracuse, well known for solid hang time and an ability to handle kickoffs.

Draft status doesn't secure one's spot for long.

In fact, Hofrichter may have to earn his gig again this summer. The Falcons signed Dom Maggio this offseason, and the Wake Forest alum could put up a serious challenge to be the team's punter in 2021.

The Falcons could be looking for a change after finishing last in the NFL with 42.5 yards per punt. Hofrichter averaged 39.3 net yards per punt, a lackluster number that must be improved.

RELATED CONTENT:

Maggio was signed by Baltimore last year as an undrafted free agent but didn't make the cut. He'll get another shot at the NFL in Falcons training camp, with a fair shot to beat out the incumbent.

He has a boomer leg, with 46.8-yard average as a senior at Wake Forest. Keep an eye on both players during camp and the preseason for clues on who will win an off-the-radar position battle that will have a massive impact on field position.

There will be no such drama at kicker. Younghoe Koo has the gig locked up after a Pro Bowl campaign in 2020. He hit 95 percent of his field goal attempts and was a perfect 8-8 from 50-plus yards.

Younghoe Koo named to 2021 NFL Pro Bowl 

Kicker Younghoe Koo has earned his first Pro Bowl nod following for his play in the 2020 season. The Pro Bowl rosters are determined by a combination of fan, player and coach voting, and both Koo and Jarrett are well-deserving of the recognition.

Atlanta Falcons Kicker Younghoe Koo #7 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Snday, August 2, 2020.
1 / 26

Atlanta Falcons Kicker Younghoe Koo #7 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Snday, August 2, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high-fives long snapper Josh Harris #47 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 20, 2020.
2 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high-fives long snapper Josh Harris #47 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 20, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 20, 2020.
3 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 20, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 celebrates with kicker Younghoe Koo #7 after a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 20, 2020.
4 / 26

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 celebrates with kicker Younghoe Koo #7 after a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 20, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 20, 2020.
5 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 20, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 makes a field goal during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
6 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 makes a field goal during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 makes a field goal during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
7 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 makes a field goal during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 jumps to catch a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 jumps to catch a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is shown during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
9 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is shown during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 stretches before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020.
10 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 stretches before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
11 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking a field goal during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
12 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking a field goal during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 travels to face the Los Angeles Chargers on December 11, 2020.
13 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 travels to face the Los Angeles Chargers on December 11, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank gestures with Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
14 / 26

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank gestures with Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
15 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a 54-yard field goal during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
17 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a 54-yard field goal during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
18 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
19 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 walks out to the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
20 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 walks out to the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7celebrates after making a field goal during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7celebrates after making a field goal during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during introductions before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during introductions before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a 54-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a 54-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 throws the football at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 throws the football at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 26

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Falcons employ one of the best returners to ever do it in Cordarrelle Patterson, and the receiver turned running back will be heavily involved on special teams. He has been excellent returning kickoffs lately, with back-to-back All-Pro honors for his efforts. Patterson has returned eight kickoffs for a touchdown, including one in each of the last four seasons.

Cornerback Avery Williams could be a real factor returning punts. The fifth-round rookie had six punt-return touchdowns over four years at Boise State, plus three more returning kicks.

Having weapons like that on special teams could be a huge asset for the Falcons, especially if the blocking is good.

Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams is darn good at what he does, and should get those units ready to excel by the time we hit the regular season, especially with quality weapons at his disposal.

A fan cheers at players from the Delta Club field level patio, during AT&T Military Appreciation Training Camp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday August 4, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice

WHEN: August 7th

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

The 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice entertainment, including cheerleaders, drumline and Atlanta Falcons Legends, will kick-off when gates open and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy Mercedes-Benz Stadium's award-winning food & beverage experience offering fan-first prices.

Tickets for the open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be $5 each and all proceeds will go to the Emory Healthcare's research and discovery programs.

Due to the current NFL protocols around COVID-19, there will not be opportunities for player autographs.

Stay tuned here for more information!

Tickets are on Sale Now

Related Content

news

Five questions needing answers during Falcons training camp

news

Training camp preview: Erik Harris, Duron Harmon lead new safety crew

Veteran talent should help in 2021, with Richie Grant representing hope for future
news

Training camp preview: A.J. Terrell aside, lots left to decide at cornerback

Newcomer Fabian Moreau will challenge returners for playing time
news

Falcons enter 2021 season with the NFL's third-easiest schedule 

The Falcons have the third-easiest schedule in the NFL 
news

Falcons 2021 season will come down to final five games  

The Falcons final five games will decide the fate of their season
news

Falcons bye week comes before tough five-game stretch 

The Falcons will have their bye week following the trip to London before a tough five-game stretch
news

Falcons to appear in one prime-time game vs. Patriots 

The Falcons will host the Patriots on Thursday Night Football 
news

2021 Atlanta Falcons schedule released

London matchup against the Jets in week 5, Patriots visit Atlanta for primetime matchup Nov. 18

Top News

Five questions needing answers during Falcons training camp

An Ultimate Teammate | Richie Grant's Rookie Spotlight

Bair Mail: Keys to level up Falcons defense, Kyle Pitts expectations and more

Training camp preview: Punter Sterling Hofrichter facing competition

Advertising