Training camp preview: Erik Harris, Duron Harmon lead new safety crew

The Falcons safety corps looks completely different this year over last.
Keanu Neal is in Dallas. Oh, and now he's a linebacker. Ricardo Allen is in Cincinnati after being a six-season mainstay in the Falcons defensive backfield.
Enter Erik Harris and Duron Harmon, savvy veteran free-agents ready to contribute in 2021.
That, my friends, marks a true changing of the guard. It doesn't, however, mean the position group is truly settled.
The Falcons drafted Richie Grant in this year's second round hoping he can take hold of one safety spot long-term. That isn't expected to start this season. Maybe, though more likely not. Jaylinn Hawkins played some last season but remains a work in progress.
That makes it probable Harris and Harmon take the reins in 2021, unless training camp competition dictates a personnel shift.
Having veteran leadership at safety should help the secondary transition to Dean Pees' defense and increase communication in the secondary and from the back end forward.
Harmon's a real pro with big-game experience after seven seasons in New England. The Patriots certainly taught him a winning mentality, something vital to a Falcons team that lost too many leads last season. He spent 2020 in Detroit as an every-down player and came to the Atlanta relatively late in the offseason. It was a welcome addition for a pass defense looking to improve upon a dismal showing in 2020.
I've seen Harris take tons of snaps while I covered the Raiders. He's an underrated player and a good pickup. Harris is a smart safety and team leader with a real nose for the ball, capable of making quarterbacks pay for errant throws. I'll go into greater detail about his incredible backstory later in camp, but trust that he loves every moment spent playing NFL football. He gives each snap maximum effort and is a stable presence in the secondary.
Fans should get to know these guys more this summer while keeping a close eye on the young players.
Some expected Grant to be drafted in the first round, and the Falcons should be thrilled he reached the second. He's a versatile player who can play deep or in the box, draft analysts say, and can match up well with tight ends. The offseason program was focused on installing new schemes, so camp should offer the first progress report on his NFL transition.
Hawkins got some experience at strong safety last year and could be an option in the box, though safety spots are becoming more interchangeable these days and Harris and Harmon can play anywhere despite both of them being listed at free safety. Hawkins is another interesting talent worth following closely this summer to see if he can contribute soon or farther down the line.
The Falcons have several undrafted rookies at the safety spot, though it might be tough to crack the roster without a standout camp and preseason. The Falcons are looking to get better now and in the future, with a good mix to accomplish both goals.
Before we kickoff 2021 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, let's look back at the best images from the offseason program.
2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice
WHEN: August 7th
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
The 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice entertainment, including cheerleaders, drumline and Atlanta Falcons Legends, will kick-off when gates open and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy Mercedes-Benz Stadium's award-winning food & beverage experience offering fan-first prices.
Tickets for the open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be $5 each and all proceeds will go to the Emory Healthcare's research and discovery programs.
Due to the current NFL protocols around COVID-19, there will not be opportunities for player autographs.
Stay tuned here for more information!