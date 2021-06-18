Why rookie Richie Grant is a Falcon to follow closely during 2021 NFL season

That's the type of player the Falcons secondary needs. The unit must improve after finishing last in pass defense with a lackluster combination of rush and coverage.

Could Grant be a Falcons building block to help turn things around? Time will tell on that front.

There's no insight to be gleaned from OTAs and a minicamp focused on installing new schemes. We'll get a clearer picture of Grant's progress once training camp starts in July. Don't fret if he doesn't sprint right out the gates. Most rookies don't, and the Falcons don't need him to do that.

They have veterans Erik Harris and Duron Harmon able to play and run the show right away. Jaylinn Hawkins is also in the mix at safety, so the Falcons don't necessarily need Grant to make an instant, three-down impact.

If he does, bonus. They have some cover if development and transition to the pro game takes a bit longer. If could also carve out a role in a specific package that plays to his strength.

It's clear Grant has talent, but we should be cautious assuming he'll be awesome at the outset.

Head coach Arthur Smith doesn't like hyping up rookies who haven't taken a professional game snap, and that decision's sound. It also counters the need to anoint every high draft pick a superstar in the early going.

"We have high expectations for all of the rookies," Smith said a few months back, during rookie minicamp. "We want these guys to have high expectations for themselves, but we have to bring them along and not overreact. As you get to the season, I think that's hard for guys' careers. It's a long journey for [No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts], for Richie [Grant], for all of these guys, whoever emerges."

That's why fans should be excited about talent and prospects for a bright future. We'll have to watch Grant closely starting in training camp to see his progress so early in his NFL career.

It remains uncertain how he'll fit into the 2021 Falcons, but you've got to like his drive to be an excellent pro. That was clear during his rookie minicamp press conference.