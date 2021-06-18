Falcons sign S Richie Grant

Atlanta's second-round pick signs his rookie deal

Jun 18, 2021 at 09:36 AM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

AF_20210618_Rookie-Signing_KD2_4455
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have signed safety Richie Grant.

Atlanta has now signed the following members of the 2021 NFL Draft class:

Table inside Article
Position Name Hometown College
S Richie Grant Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Central Florida
OL Jalen Mayfield Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan
CB Darren Hall Pasadena, Calif. San Diego State
OL Drew Dalman Salinas, Calif. Stanford
DL Ta'Quon Graham Temple, Texas Texas
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji West Bloomfield, Mich. Notre Dame
CB Avery Williams Pasadena, Calif. Boise State
WR Frank Darby Jersey City, N.J. Arizona State
AF_20210602_OTAs_KD2_4927
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons selected Grant with the 40th overall pick in the second round. The six-foot, 194-pound safety from UCF totaled 291 tackles, 29 pass break ups, 10 interceptions, 11.5 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles in four seasons. In 2020, Grant started nine of 10 games – including eight starts at safety – and registered 72 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one QB hit.

