Falcons sign S Richie Grant

The Atlanta Falcons have signed safety Richie Grant.
Atlanta has now signed the following members of the 2021 NFL Draft class:
|Position
|Name
|Hometown
|College
|S
|Richie Grant
|Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
|Central Florida
|OL
|Jalen Mayfield
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|Michigan
|CB
|Darren Hall
|Pasadena, Calif.
|San Diego State
|OL
|Drew Dalman
|Salinas, Calif.
|Stanford
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Temple, Texas
|Texas
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|West Bloomfield, Mich.
|Notre Dame
|CB
|Avery Williams
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Boise State
|WR
|Frank Darby
|Jersey City, N.J.
|Arizona State
The Falcons selected Grant with the 40th overall pick in the second round. The six-foot, 194-pound safety from UCF totaled 291 tackles, 29 pass break ups, 10 interceptions, 11.5 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles in four seasons. In 2020, Grant started nine of 10 games – including eight starts at safety – and registered 72 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one QB hit.