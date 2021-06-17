Falcons sign two members of 2021 draft class

The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback Darren Hall and offensive lineman Drew Dalman.
Atlanta has now signed the following members of the 2021 NFL Draft class:
|Position
|Name
|Hometown
|College
|OL
|Jalen Mayfield
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|Michigan
|CB
|Darren Hall
|Pasadena, Calif.
|San Diego State
|OL
|Drew Dalman
|Salinas, Calif.
|Stanford
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Temple, Texas
|Texas
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|West Bloomfield, Mich.
|Notre Dame
|CB
|Avery Williams
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Boise State
|WR
|Frank Darby
|Jersey City, N.J.
|Arizona State
Hall was selected with the 108th overall pick in the fourth round. A six-foot, 190-pound cornerback, Hall played in 37 career games at San Diego State and started his last 23 at cornerback. He posted 134 total tackles (101 solo), 31 passes defensed, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Atlanta selected Dalman with the 114th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. At six-foot-three, 295 pounds, Dalman saw action in 25 career games in four seasons at Stanford, starting 20 games at center and two at right guard. A team captain, Dalman earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior in 2020 after not allowing a single pressure and fortifying a Stanford offensive line that did not allow a sack all season.
