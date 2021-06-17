Falcons sign four free agents

 The Falcons have signed the following players:

Table inside Article
Position Name Height Weight Experience College
DL John Atkins 6-3 320 2 Georgia
WR Jeff Badet 5-11 182 1 Oklahoma
OLB Shareef Miller 6-4 255 1 Penn State
OLB George Obinna 6-3 240 1 Sacramento State

Atkins was originally signed by the New England Patriots following the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia. The Thomson, Ga., native spent training camp with the Patriots before signing with the Detroit Lions where he appeared in 14 games (six starts) over two seasons (2018-19) and tallied 22 total tackles (14 solo) and one tackle for loss.

Badet was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings following the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in three games with the Washington Football Team in 2020.  He recorded 108 receptions for 1,785 yards and 10 touchdowns throughout his college career at Oklahoma and Kentucky.

Miller was originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round (138th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. The outside linebacker has spent time with Philadelphia, Carolina and Arizona and has appeared in one career game. The Penn State product led the Nittany Lions in both sacks (13.0) and tackles for loss (26.5) from 2017-18.

Obinna was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns following the 2020 NFL Draft and was later waived with an injury designation. The first-year outside linebacker tallied 136 tackles, 33.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 46 career games at Sacramento State.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons released Alani Pututau, Greg Dortch, Jeff Holland and Eli Ankou.

