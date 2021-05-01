Draft Grades for Richie Grant and Jalen Mayfield Selections

Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com

  • Round 2 Grade: A+

Analysis: Favorite pick of the second round so far. Grant is capable of anything you need out of your safety in today's NFL. Super-twitchy. Very experienced and can legitimately cover the slot. Good tackler too. Atlanta needed this type of defensive back.

  • Round 3 Grade: B

Analysis: Mayfield battles hard and has positional flexibility. A tick clunky but locks out vs. bull rushes and initial burst is good. Smart pick for the Falcons at this stage of Matt Ryan's career.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

  • Grade: A+

Analysis: The Falcons swapped a sixth-round pick for a mid-fourth-round selection by trading down five spots with the Broncos early in Round 2. And they still found a much-needed new member of the secondary in Grant, who can hit, run, cover and tackle. Mayfield is a great third-round pick for the Falcons, who badly needed O-line depth and found a powerful blocker who should shift inside from tackle quite nicely.

Welcome to Atlanta, Richie Grant | 2021 NFL Draft

With the 40th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select safety Richie Grant from UCF.

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant covers a Stanford play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
2 / 24

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant covers a Stanford play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) grabs an interception against wide receiver Kadarius Toney of Florida (1) during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
6 / 24

American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) grabs an interception against wide receiver Kadarius Toney of Florida (1) during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) celebrates a stop during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
11 / 24

American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) celebrates a stop during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant, right, tackles Cincinnati wide receiver Jayshon Jackson after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
12 / 24

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant, right, tackles Cincinnati wide receiver Jayshon Jackson after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
13 / 24

American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) watches during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
14 / 24

American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) watches during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Houston linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston and UCF defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) celebrate after an interception during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
15 / 24

Houston linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston and UCF defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) celebrate after an interception during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Central Florida's Richie Grant returns a kick against Florida International during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
16 / 24

Central Florida's Richie Grant returns a kick against Florida International during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
17 / 24

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 24

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

East Carolina running back Trace Christian, center, is stopped by Central Florida defensive back Antwan Collier, lower left, and defensive back Richie Grant, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
19 / 24

East Carolina running back Trace Christian, center, is stopped by Central Florida defensive back Antwan Collier, lower left, and defensive back Richie Grant, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor (11) is stopped by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
20 / 24

Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor (11) is stopped by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Pittsburgh wide receiver V'Lique Carter (19), right tries to get away from Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
21 / 24

Pittsburgh wide receiver V'Lique Carter (19), right tries to get away from Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) is tackled by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) after rushing for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
22 / 24

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) is tackled by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) after rushing for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

South Florida tight end Mitchell Wilcox (89) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant during the moments of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Central Florida recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
23 / 24

South Florida tight end Mitchell Wilcox (89) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant during the moments of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Central Florida recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant covers a Stanford play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
24 / 24

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant covers a Stanford play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Sheil Kapadia, The Athletic

  • Round 2 Grade: B

Analysis: There might not be a better "plug and play" safety in the draft. Grant (6 feet, 197 pounds) started 33 games in college and had seven forced fumbles to go along with 10 interceptions. He lined up both at free safety and in the box. The question with Grant is whether he has a lot of room to grow. He'll turn 24 in November and is not considered a great athlete. But he fills a need for Atlanta, and the Falcons picked up a fourth-round pick by moving down five spots before taking Grant. He is a solid pick here.

  • Round 3 Grade: B

Analysis: All 15 of Mayfield's college starts came at right tackle, but he could swing inside to guard in the NFL. Mayfield (6-foot-5, 326) missed four games last year due to injuries. He had a relatively small body of work but offers upside as a quality starter. This is a fine pick by Atlanta.

PFF Staff, Pro Football Focus

  • Round 2 Grade: Above Average

Analysis: The fourth-best safety on PFF's Big Board, Richie Grant had exceptional run-defense grades in college and was a stud during the one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl in coverage, flashing the potential to be an all-around player at the next level. Grant has excellent numbers across the board and is an outstanding overall football player, but he was selected with TCU's Trevon Moehrig — PFF's top safety — still on the board.

  • Round 3 Grade: Below Average

Analysis: Mayfield was garnering first-round consideration at one point. That might paint this as a value pick, but Mayfield's 144th ranking on PFF's Big Board still shows it as a reach. Mayfield's upside was supposed to be his physical tools. However, his Pro Day didn't show much in the way of that to get excited about. Mayfield will likely compete for the starting left guard spot in Atlanta — the lone hole on the team's line right now.

Welcome to Atlanta, Jalen Mayfield | 2021 NFL Draft

With the 68th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield from Michigan.

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
2 / 19

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
3 / 19

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
4 / 19

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses on an NFL Network set, Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL.. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
5 / 19

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses on an NFL Network set, Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL.. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Michigan Football falls to Michigan State, 27-24, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 31, 2020.
6 / 19

Michigan Football falls to Michigan State, 27-24, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 31, 2020.

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
7 / 19

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

The University of Michigan football team loses to the University of Wisconsin, 35-14, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 21, 2019.
8 / 19

The University of Michigan football team loses to the University of Wisconsin, 35-14, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 21, 2019.

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
9 / 19

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Michigan Football falls to Michigan State, 27-24, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 31, 2020.
10 / 19

Michigan Football falls to Michigan State, 27-24, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 31, 2020.

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
11 / 19

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
13 / 19

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

The University of Michigan football team defeats Army, 24-21, in overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 7, 2019.
14 / 19

The University of Michigan football team defeats Army, 24-21, in overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 7, 2019.

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
15 / 19

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

FILE - Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo. The Kansas City Chiefs already have spent the offseason rebuilding an offensive line ravaged by injuries and then dominated by Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. But there is still work to be done, and the next opportunity to provide some help up front for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
16 / 19

FILE - Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo. The Kansas City Chiefs already have spent the offseason rebuilding an offensive line ravaged by injuries and then dominated by Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. But there is still work to be done, and the next opportunity to provide some help up front for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
17 / 19

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
18 / 19

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) celebrates his touchdown with Jalen Mayfield (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
19 / 19

Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) celebrates his touchdown with Jalen Mayfield (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Mel Kiper, ESPN

  • Grade: Winner

Round 2 Analysis: Grant is one of my favorite prospects in this class, and he's so versatile that he could play as a deep safety or as a box safety. The Falcons gave up a franchise record in passing yards (4,697) and passing touchdowns (34) in 2020, and taking Grant is a step toward improvement.

Round 3 Analysis: Mayfield, meanwhile, is my sixth-ranked tackle, and Atlanta got him about 20 spots lower than I thought he'd go. He's only 20 years old -- he's going to need some time before he's a quality NFL starter -- but he does have some traits that intrigued scouts. Could he move inside to guard as a rookie while learning both positions? I like Mayfield's potential.

