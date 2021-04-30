First-round draft grades for Falcons selection of Kyle Pitts

Apr 30, 2021 at 03:04 PM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
Pitts

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com

  • Grade: A

Analysis: He is a can't-miss prospect. He is a mismatch nightmare. Great pick.

Danny Kelly, TheRinger.com

  • Grade: A+

Analysis: The Falcons had a tough choice here: Invest in the long-term future and draft a quarterback, or go for the gusto in 2021 and give soon-to-be-36-year-old signal-caller Matt Ryan another talented pass-catching weapon. They went with the latter, and I love it. Pitts is a rare prospect and my top non-quarterback in the class. Drop him next to Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, and the former Gators tight end should make Atlanta's offense under new head coach and play-caller Arthur Smith a damn scary one.

Kyle Pitts is ready to Rise Up | 2021 NFL Draft

Kyle Pitts took the stage at the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland ready to Rise Up in his new Falcons gear.

20210429AJ_AJ16256
1 / 24
Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
20210429AJ_AJ16224
2 / 24
Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
20210429BL_BBL21786
3 / 24
Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
20210429AJ_AJ16207
4 / 24
Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
20210429BL_BBL11479
5 / 24
Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
20210429BL_BBL21778
6 / 24
Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
20210429BL_BBL11477
7 / 24
Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
edit_04-28-2021_NFLTest_40346
8 / 24
Cooper Neill/2021 Cooper Neill
20210429AJ_AJ33205
9 / 24
Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
20210429BL_BBL21760
10 / 24
Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
20210429AJ_AJ16234
11 / 24
Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
edit_04-28-2021_NFLTest_40335
12 / 24
Cooper Neill/2021 Cooper Neill
20210429BL_BBL11463
13 / 24
Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
20210429BL_BBL21774
14 / 24
Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
20210429AJ_AJ33196
15 / 24
Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
edit_04-28-2021_NFLTest_40326
16 / 24
Cooper Neill/2021 Cooper Neill
edit_04-28-2021_NFLTest_40341
17 / 24
Cooper Neill/2021 Cooper Neill
edit_04-28-2021_NFLTest_40378 1
18 / 24
Cooper Neill/2021 Cooper Neill
edit_04-28-2021_NFLTest_40389 1
19 / 24
Cooper Neill/2021 Cooper Neill
edit_04-28-2021_NFLTest_40358
20 / 24
Cooper Neill/2021 Cooper Neill
edit_04-28-2021_NFLTest_40329
21 / 24
Cooper Neill/2021 Cooper Neill
edit_04-28-2021_NFLTest_40334
22 / 24
Cooper Neill/2021 Cooper Neill
KylePitts_KC
23 / 24
edit_04-28-2021_NFLTest_40373
24 / 24
Cooper Neill/2021 Cooper Neill
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

  • Grade: A

Analysis: The Falcons stuck with their guns to help Matt Ryan and landed a unique dynamic pass-catcher to complement Julio Jones (assuming he's not traded) and Calvin Ridley. New offensive-minded coach Arthur Smith featured athletic tight ends well with the Titans and will turn Pitts into an immediate-impact intermediate target all the way through the red zone, where he dominated for the Gators. Pitts makes it difficult to handle Atlanta's passing game in every situation.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

  • Grade: A+

Analysis: There was a lot of talk about the Falcons taking a quarterback here, but in the end, the team decided to add the best non-quarterback in the draft. Pitts is a tight end, receiver, and H-back all in one. Line him up with his hand down, in the slot, or outside -- wherever the play call and opponents' coverage dictates.

Rob Rang, FoxSports.com

  • Grade: A

Analysis: In today's era of moveable chess pieces, Pitts is a human checkmate. The Florida star boasts an All-Pro-caliber combination of size, speed and a ridiculous catch radius that makes him virtually unguardable. Pitts defies a positional designation, possessing the ability to line up as a traditional tight end, on the move, in the slot or even outside. His addition should add years to the careers of both Matt Ryan and Julio Jones and immediately giving Atlanta the offensive juggernaut to jump back into playoff contention one year after finishing an abysmal 4-12.

Eric Edholm, Yahoo! Sports

  • Grade: A

Analysis: A grand slam. No matter what Julio Jones' fate is, the Falcons are adding a rare weapon in Pitts, who is just scratching the surface of his potential at age 20 (he turns 21 this fall). New head coach Arthur Smith is a former TE coach, and he elevated the position in Tennessee as offensive coordinator there. With Pitts, Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurst, the options are pretty exciting for Smith and QB Matt Ryan.

Luke Easterling, USA Today

  • Grade: A

Analysis: The Falcons still owe Matt Ryan too much money to take a quarterback here, and if they weren't able to trade down, this was the pick that always made the most sense. Pitts is the best prospect in this class not named Trevor Lawrence, and his rare combination of size and athleticism will make him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses at the next level.

Welcome to Atlanta, Kyle Pitts | 2021 NFL Draft

Kyle Pitts gallery CP
1 / 21
florida_pitts_kyle_5
2 / 21
FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation's top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback. Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are the real stars of the league's most potent offenses. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
3 / 21

FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation's top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback. Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are the real stars of the league's most potent offenses. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
4 / 21

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

florida_pitts_kyle_2
5 / 21
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
6 / 21

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
7 / 21

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, in Gainesville, Fla. Pitts was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
8 / 21

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, in Gainesville, Fla. Pitts was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs the 40-yard dash during a pro day for NFL scouts, Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021, in Gainesville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
9 / 21

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs the 40-yard dash during a pro day for NFL scouts, Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021, in Gainesville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

florida_pitts_kyle_1
10 / 21
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
11 / 21

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

florida_pitts_kyle_3
12 / 21
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs a pass pattern against South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
13 / 21

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs a pass pattern against South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. Kyle Pitts is arguably the most dynamic playmaker in the NFL draft, a versatile tight end who will try to impress league executives in person during Florida's pro day Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
14 / 21

FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. Kyle Pitts is arguably the most dynamic playmaker in the NFL draft, a versatile tight end who will try to impress league executives in person during Florida's pro day Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts catches a pass against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. The play was ruled out of bounds.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
15 / 21

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts catches a pass against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. The play was ruled out of bounds.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs the 40-yard dash during a pro day for NFL scouts, Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021, in Gainesville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
16 / 21

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs the 40-yard dash during a pro day for NFL scouts, Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021, in Gainesville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) carries the ball after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
17 / 21

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) carries the ball after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown catch against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)
18 / 21

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown catch against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) carries the ball after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
19 / 21

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) carries the ball after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
20 / 21

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
21 / 21

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PFF Staff, Pro Football Focus 

  • Grade: 'Elite'

Analysis: The Falcons take the best non-quarterback in the draft with their selection of Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. He is going to be faster than any linebacker or safety and bigger than any cornerback. He enters the NFL as already one of the biggest matchup nightmares for a defense. His 96.1 receiving grade, 0% drop rate and above-average run-blocking grade in 2020 make him one of the best all-around pass-catchers we've seen in a while.

Sheil Kapadia, The Athletic

  • Grade: B

Analysis: Pitts has a high bar to clear to justify being picked so high, but his realistic best-case scenario is a blend of Darren Waller, Jimmy Graham, and Travis Kelce. Given that he's only 20 years old, it's reasonable to think Pitts has plenty of room to grow. We'll find out whether the Falcons had opportunities to trade back. If they did, that's something they should have strongly considered. But if there weren't attractive offers, taking Pitts is justifiable. With Arthur Smith calling plays and Matt Ryan returning, the Falcons are positioned to field a top-five offense in 2020.

Fans react to an Atlanta Falcons touchdown during the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday November 24, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 Atlanta Falcons Tickets

Click below to learn more about Season and Group tickets for 2021 season and place a deposit today!

Learn More

Related Content

news

Falcons agree to terms with QB A.J. McCarron

Veteran quarterback has agreed to terms to join Atlanta
news

Wyche: Expect Pitts to live up to hype, early pressure to perform

NFL Analyst Steve Wyche sees a lot to like about Kyle Pitts and his fit with the Falcons new offensive scheme
news

Best players available for Falcons to draft on Day 2

A list of the best players available as Day 2 of the NFL Draft get underway on Friday night 
news

Kyle Pitts says getting drafted by Falcons is a 'dream come true'

Kyle Pitts reacts to the Falcons selecting him with the No. 4 overall pick

Top News

Wyche: Expect Pitts to live up to hype, early pressure to perform

Best players available for Falcons to draft on Day 2

First-round draft grades for Falcons selection of Kyle Pitts

First reactions to Kyle Pitts, upcoming picks, & the Julio Jones trade rumors  | Falcons Audible Podcast

Advertising