Final Grades for 2021 Draft Class

Day 3 Grades

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Round 4a Grade: C

Analysis: The secondary overhaul continues for the Atlanta Falcons. In the second round, the team chose Richie Grant, who immediately becomes a physical tone-setter for the entire group. Darren Hall will have an opportunity to compete with Kendall Sheffield, Isaiah Oliver and Fabian Moreau to play opposite last year's first-round pick, A.J. Terrell.

Round 4b Grade: B

Analysis: The 6'1", 299-pound pivot is a tailor-made option for an outside zone-predominant scheme. The first-team All-Pac-12 performer consistently reaches defenders and works to the second level. He can be the vital component of a zone-heavy squad in need of a center who executes crucial interior blocks.

The Atlanta Falcons moved on from Pro Bowl center Alex Mack this offseason. New head coach Arthur Smith now has options at the position. Previously, Matt Hennessy was projected as Mack's replacement. Dalman is an excellent schematic fit, though. It's no coincidence he landed with a team that will employ an outside-zone system.

Round 5a Grade: B

Analysis: Texas' Ta'Quon Graham is an enigma. At 6'3", 292 pounds, he's an undersized interior defender who happens to be excellent against the run. In some ways, Graham fits the profile of what Atlanta likes at defensive tackle.

Grady Jarrett was considered undersized when he came into the league in 2015. Marlon Davidson and John Cominsky played defensive end in college. Graham doesn't have great size, but he can definitely hold the point of attack.

Round 5b Grade: C

Analysis: The Atlanta Falcons waited far longer than expected to address their edge pressure. Dante Fowler Jr. managed only three sacks during his first season wearing the black and red.

Notre Dame's Adetokunbo Ogundeji wasn't a premium pass-rusher during his career with the Fighting Irish. He did improve over time, though. He set a career high with six sacks during his final season on campus.

Round 5c Grade: B+

Analysis: Sometimes a selection is more than it seems. Yes, the Atlanta Falcons needed more help at cornerback even after selecting Darren Hall in the fourth round. Avery Williams will help there, of course.

But Williams' immediate value lies in his capabilities as a special teams demon. He can block punts and serve as Atlanta's punt and/or kick returner. He became a consensus All-American as an all-purpose player.

Round 6 Grade: B

Analysis: The Atlanta Falcons didn't really need any more weapons, but what could it hurt to select one of the class' best deep-ball receivers in the sixth round?

According to Pro Football Focus, Darby's 15 receptions of 40 or more yards downfield was the tied for the second-most since the start of the 2018 campaign.