Training camp preview: Grady Jarrett needs help creating havoc

Largely unproven unit needs to find solid form, quality rotation in Falcons camp

Jul 22, 2021 at 09:01 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

AF_20210610_Minicamp_KD1_1529
Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works during Atlanta Falcons minicamp on June 10, 2021.

Lots of folks say the Falcons pass rush stunk last year, citing a pass defense ranked dead last in yards and a sack total that wasn't super high.

That too-common refrain, at its core, is an over exaggeration. Was it always great? Nope. Often not quite good enough? Yup. Is there plenty of room for improvement? Heck yeah.

But…a deeper look at the numbers shows it wasn't as terrible as you think. The Falcons created pressure on 23.6 percent pass-rushing snaps last year, per pro-football-reference.com, with "pressure" constituting either a quarterback hurry, hit or a sack. That ranked 15th in the league. Not half bad. They knocked the passer down 61 times, with a percentage that ranked No. 13 overall. Their hurry percentage was ninth. The sack total (29), however, was 24th.

The Falcons were around the quarterback but didn't get him down enough before the ball got out. On that we can all agree.

Same with this: that sack total has to improve. While pressure can force bad decisions and errant throws, sacks or, if all goes well, strip sacks, are the big play defenses hunger to make.

RELATED CONTENT:

There's a realistic expectation that more's on the way under new coordinator Dean Pees. Unpredictability and exotic pressure packages, after all, are part of his trademark. While he likes to bring pressure from everywhere, the defensive line will be charged with finishing regularly whether Pees calls a creative blitz or not.

The more you a line can get the job done with a four-man rush, the more you can allocate resources on the back end. That helps the entire unit.

Pees will play to the unit's strengths in run and pass defense.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the unquestioned leader of both efforts. The two-time Pro Bowler is an excellent interior rusher who rarely leaves the field – he played 851 snaps in 2020 – and can create havoc by collapsing pockets. He's also an example of what the Falcons went through in 2020, with four sacks and 21 quarterback hits. That's a good sum, but he'd probably like to finish a bit more, as he did with 7.5 sacks in 2019. Jarrett's also a solid run defender who makes those around him better, and important role for a Falcons defensive line looking for better off the edge.

Dante Fowler and Steven Means return in those edge roles. The Falcons certainly hope Fowler can find the form that produced 11.5 sacks for the L.A. Rams in 2019. His 2020 was lackluster, especially when evaluated considering a big free-agent contract signed the previous offseason. If Fowler can crank things up, the Falcons pass rush will be far more imposing.

There's hope that 2020 second-round pick Marlon Davidson can take a big step forward after a rookie year marred by injury and a stint on the COVID-19 reserve list. He would pair well with Jarrett if playing to potential. It will be interesting to see how he performs in training camp and carves out a role for himself in 2021.

The competition for roles and roster spots will be high during this preseason, at times between veterans and young players. The position group is massive at this stage between tackles and edge players, so standing out from the pack this summer will be imperative for all but the relatively select few who have roster spots locked up.

There's also a possibility the front office could add to the crew as camp begins or wears on.

Training camp will be important to sort out roles and assignments for a group that remains a work in progress, making it worthwhile follow throughout the preseason Coaches must develop the talent on hand and help them finish more regularly to improve a pass defense essential to the Falcons remaining competitive in 2021.

60 Best images from the offseason program

Before we kickoff 2021 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, let's look back at the best images from the offseason program.

AF_20210610_Minicamp_KD1_1529_16x9web
1 / 60
AF_20210518_OSP-Field-Work_KD1_6135_16x9web
2 / 60
AF_20210608_Minicamp_KD2_7598_16x9web
3 / 60
AF_20210608_Minicamp_KD1_0270_16x9web
4 / 60
AF_20210602_OTAs_KD1_7730_16x9web
5 / 60
AF_20210527_OTAs_DW1_1861_16x9web
6 / 60
AF_20210610_Minicamp_KD2_8688_16x9web
7 / 60
AF_20210602_OTAs_KD2_5357_16x9web
8 / 60
AF_20210608_Minicamp_KD2_7667_16x9web
9 / 60
AF_20210518_OSP-Field-Work_KD1_6217_16x9web
10 / 60
AF_20210520_OPS-Field-Work_DW2_9286_16x9web
11 / 60
AF_20210604_OTAs_KD2_6601_16x9web
12 / 60
AF_20210617_OTAs_KD1_3288_16x9web
13 / 60
AF_20210608_Minicamp_KD2_6627_16x9web
14 / 60
AF_20210527_OTAs_DW1_1815_16x9web
15 / 60
AF_20210609_Rookie-Minicamp_KD1_0895_16x9web
16 / 60
AF_20210608_Minicamp_KD2_7554_16x9web
17 / 60
AF_20210608_Minicamp_KD1_0693_16x9web
18 / 60
AF_20210608_Minicamp_KD1_9915_16x9web
19 / 60
AF_20210604_OTAs_DW1_0508_16x9web
20 / 60
AF_20210604_OTAs_KD1_7855_16x9web
21 / 60
AF_20210603_OTAs_KD2_6033_16x9web
22 / 60
AF_20210604_OTAs_KD2_6113_16x9web
23 / 60
AF_20210603_OTAs_DW1_9820_16x9web
24 / 60
AF_20210603_OTAs_DW1_0104_16x9web
25 / 60
AF_20210602_OTAs_KD2_4998_16x9web
26 / 60
AF_20210602_OTAs_KD2_5497_16x9web
27 / 60
AF_20210527_OTAs_DW1_1767_16x9web
28 / 60
AF_20210602_OTAs_KD2_4927_16x9web
29 / 60
AF_20210602_OTAs_KD2_4799_16x9web
30 / 60
AF_20210602_OTAs_KD2_4765_16x9web
31 / 60
AF_20210602_OTAs_DW1_8798_16x9web
32 / 60
AF_20210602_OTAs_DW1_9240_16x9web
33 / 60
AF_20210527_OTAs_DW1_1784_16x9web
34 / 60
AF_20210527_OTAs_DW1_1799_16x9web
35 / 60
AF_20210527_OTAs_DW1_1513_16x9web
36 / 60
AF_20210527_OTAs_DW1_1683_16x9web
37 / 60
AF_20210527_OTAs_DW1_1716_16x9web
38 / 60
AF_20210527_OTAs_DW1_1696_16x9web
39 / 60
AF_20210527_OTAs_DW1_1638_16x9web
40 / 60
AF_20210527_OTAs_DW1_1628_16x9web
41 / 60
AF_20210527_OTAs_DW1_1537_16x9web
42 / 60
AF_20210526_OTAs_KD1_7464_16x9web
43 / 60
AF_20210526_OTAs_KD1_7143_16x9web
44 / 60
AF_20210526_OTAs_KD1_7572_16x9web
45 / 60
AF_20210526_OTAs_KD1_7345_16x9web
46 / 60
AF_20210526_OTAs_DW1_8447_16x9web
47 / 60
AF_20210526_OTAs_KD1_7131_16x9web
48 / 60
AF_20210525_OTAs_KD1_6714_16x9web
49 / 60
AF_20210525_OTAs_KD1_6450_16x9web
50 / 60
AF_20210526_OTAs_KD1_7267_16x9web
51 / 60
AF_20210525_OTAs_KD1_6577_16x9web
52 / 60
AF_20210525_OTA_DW1_1151_16x9web
53 / 60
AF_20210518_OSP-Field-Work_KD1_6066_16x9web
54 / 60
AF_20210520_OPS-Field-Work_DW1_0107_16x9web
55 / 60
AF_20210525_OTA_DW1_1031_16x9web
56 / 60
AF_20210518_OSP-Field-Work_KD1_6131_16x9web
57 / 60
AF_20210518_OSP-Field-Work_KD1_5877_16x9web
58 / 60
AF_20210518_OSP-Field-Work_KD1_5612_16x9web
59 / 60
AF_20210603_OTAs_KD1_7765_16x9web
60 / 60
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF_2021_MKT_Training-CampGraphics-Social-1080x1080

Related Content

news

Arthur Blank statement on the passing of Greg Knapp

news

Training camp preview: Key position battles upcoming on offensive line

Expect competition for a few starting spots along Falcons front
news

Falcons Announce 2021 Training Camp Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

Erick Capetillo, Tessa Grossman, Darryl Jackson and Cliff Matthews will join the team leading up to the kickoff of the 2021 season.
news

Training camp preview: Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst could form dynamic duo

Top Falcons tight ends should benefit from working in Arthur Smith's system
news

Training camp preview: Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage take center stage

Falcons receiver corps must move on, thrive without Julio Jones
news

Training camp preview: Mike Davis must keep chains, run game moving

Atlanta native steps in as Falcons feature back, with production also needed from Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison
news

Training camp preview: Matt Ryan must be stabilizing force in new era

Steady-as-they-come franchise quarterback needs captain Arthur Smith's ship well getting offense up to speed
news

Falcons should help pass rush when filling open roster spot

news

Why Dean Pees is Falcons biggest defensive offseason addition 

Coaxing respected defensive coordinator out of retirement was huge win for Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot
news

ESPN names Arthur M. Blank the 2021 Sports Philanthropist of the Year at seventh annual Sports Humanitarian Awards

news

What Falcons Building Blocks series says about roster overall

Quality NFL Drafts and player development key to necessary expansion of Falcons young talent base. 

Top News

Arthur Blank statement on the passing of Greg Knapp

Training camp preview: Grady Jarrett needs help creating havoc

Training camp preview: Key position battles upcoming on offensive line

Training camp preview: Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst could form dynamic duo

Advertising