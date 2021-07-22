Training camp preview: Grady Jarrett needs help creating havoc

Lots of folks say the Falcons pass rush stunk last year, citing a pass defense ranked dead last in yards and a sack total that wasn't super high.

That too-common refrain, at its core, is an over exaggeration. Was it always great? Nope. Often not quite good enough? Yup. Is there plenty of room for improvement? Heck yeah.

But…a deeper look at the numbers shows it wasn't as terrible as you think. The Falcons created pressure on 23.6 percent pass-rushing snaps last year, per pro-football-reference.com, with "pressure" constituting either a quarterback hurry, hit or a sack. That ranked 15th in the league. Not half bad. They knocked the passer down 61 times, with a percentage that ranked No. 13 overall. Their hurry percentage was ninth. The sack total (29), however, was 24th.

The Falcons were around the quarterback but didn't get him down enough before the ball got out. On that we can all agree.

Same with this: that sack total has to improve. While pressure can force bad decisions and errant throws, sacks or, if all goes well, strip sacks, are the big play defenses hunger to make.

There's a realistic expectation that more's on the way under new coordinator Dean Pees. Unpredictability and exotic pressure packages, after all, are part of his trademark. While he likes to bring pressure from everywhere, the defensive line will be charged with finishing regularly whether Pees calls a creative blitz or not.

The more you a line can get the job done with a four-man rush, the more you can allocate resources on the back end. That helps the entire unit.

Pees will play to the unit's strengths in run and pass defense.