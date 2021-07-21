Training camp preview: Key position battles upcoming on offensive line

The Falcons have spent significant NFL Draft capital on the offensive front. Both tackles are first-round picks. So is the right guard. The presumptive starting center was a recent third-round pick. So is a rookie fighting a veteran for the left guard spot.

That's not atypical in the NFL, where protectors are prized as much as any position not throwing the football. That's why tackles get paid the big bucks, with interior lineman markets on the rise.

The Falcons would probably like a bit better return on investment. Matt Ryan got sacked 41 times last year, a league-high 48 the season before that. And while a good ground game takes all 11 working as one, the Falcons ranked second-to-last with 3.7 yards per carry. The offensive line takes some blame for that.

While the results haven't been grand, there's talent here. Right guard Chris Lindstrom's one of the NFL's best young linemen. Left tackle Jake Matthews has long been a stout pass protector. Right tackle Kaleb McGary has been at bit inconsistent but has potential for better.

