Why Falcons offensive line appreciates that Arthur Smith played the position

Smith admits to having a fondness for the position, offensive linemen can't be his favorite sons. He has to split his time across all units and position groups now that he's running an entire team after years as a position coach and offensive coordinator An inherent respect remains, however, for what the offensive linemen do after being in the trenches as a player.

"I think it's, like with all of the players, obviously we all go back to our own experiences," Smith said. "Maybe a bias there, but I try to spend time with all of the positions and try to think about it from their perspective, whether that's Josh Harris or Younghoe [Koo] or Chris Lindstrom or Duron Harmon or Erik Harris back there. I obviously didn't play DB, don't look like a DB, but you try to see it from everybody's perspective, so I try to spend as much time as I can with everybody. Certainly, we do go back to our experience and I do love the offensive line, but, like all of them, like I tell my kids, I love all of my kids the same."