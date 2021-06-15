Falcons sign five members of 2021 draft class

The Atlanta Falcons have signed the following draft picks:
|Position
|Name
|Hometown
|College
|OL
|Jalen Mayfield
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|Michigan
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Temple, Texas
|Texas
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|West Bloomfield, Mich.
|Notre Dame
|CB
|Avery Williams
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Boise State
|WR
|Frank Darby
|Jersey City, N.J.
|Arizona State
The Falcons selected Mayfield with the 68th overall pick in the third round. The six-foot-five, 328-pound offensive lineman played three seasons at Michigan, appearing in 18 games and making 15 starts. Mayfield anchored an offensive line that paved the way for a running game that gained over 2,200 yards with 26 rushing touchdowns in the 2019 season. In 18 games, the Michigan native only allowed two sacks.
Graham was selected with the 148th overall pick. At six-foot-four and 294 pounds, Graham was a four-year defensive lineman who played 48 career games with 24 starts at The University of Texas. In 2020, he started all nine games, recording 23 tackles, including seven for a loss, 2.0 sacks, two QB hits and one fumble recovery.
The Falcons selected Ogundeji with the 182nd overall pick in the sixth round. At six-foot-four, 268-pounds, the outside linebacker saw action in 43 games in four seasons at Notre Dame, totaling 80 tackles, including 17 for a loss, 13.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Ogundeji was a team captain in 2020 and participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Atlanta selected Williams with the 183rd overall pick in the sixth round. At five-foot-nine, 195 pounds, Williams was a four-year cornerback and return specialist who played 48 games at Boise State. The Pasadena, Calif., native posted 152 career tackles, 26 passes defensed, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries. On special teams, Williams totaled 38 kick returns for 1,042 yards, including three touchdowns, while adding 82 punt returns for 948 yards, including six touchdowns.
Darby was selected by the Falcons with the 187th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At six-foot-one, 200 pounds, Darby played 40 career games at Arizona State, totaling 67 receptions for 1,317 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2020, Darby posted six receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown in three games as he was limited due to injury.
