Falcons sign five members of 2021 draft class

Jun 15, 2021 at 03:13 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

KD2_2920_16x9web
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have signed the following draft picks:

Table inside Article
Position Name Hometown College
OL Jalen Mayfield Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan
DL Ta'Quon Graham Temple, Texas Texas
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji West Bloomfield, Mich. Notre Dame
CB Avery Williams Pasadena, Calif. Boise State
WR Frank Darby Jersey City, N.J. Arizona State
AF_20210604_OTAs_KD2_6428
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons selected Mayfield with the 68th overall pick in the third round. The six-foot-five, 328-pound offensive lineman played three seasons at Michigan, appearing in 18 games and making 15 starts. Mayfield anchored an offensive line that paved the way for a running game that gained over 2,200 yards with 26 rushing touchdowns in the 2019 season. In 18 games, the Michigan native only allowed two sacks.

AF_20210526_OTAs_KD1_7247
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Graham was selected with the 148th overall pick. At six-foot-four and 294 pounds, Graham was a four-year defensive lineman who played 48 career games with 24 starts at The University of Texas. In 2020, he started all nine games, recording 23 tackles, including seven for a loss, 2.0 sacks, two QB hits and one fumble recovery.

AF_20210515_Rookie-Minicamp_KD1_4421
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons selected Ogundeji with the 182nd overall pick in the sixth round. At six-foot-four, 268-pounds, the outside linebacker saw action in 43 games in four seasons at Notre Dame, totaling 80 tackles, including 17 for a loss, 13.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Ogundeji was a team captain in 2020 and participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

AF_20210603_OTAs_KD2_6079
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta selected Williams with the 183rd overall pick in the sixth round. At five-foot-nine, 195 pounds, Williams was a four-year cornerback and return specialist who played 48 games at Boise State. The Pasadena, Calif., native posted 152 career tackles, 26 passes defensed, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries. On special teams, Williams totaled 38 kick returns for 1,042 yards, including three touchdowns, while adding 82 punt returns for 948 yards, including six touchdowns.

AF_20210609_Rookie-Minicamp_KD2_7976
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Darby was selected by the Falcons with the 187th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At six-foot-one, 200 pounds, Darby played 40 career games at Arizona State, totaling 67 receptions for 1,317 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2020, Darby posted six receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown in three games as he was limited due to injury.

