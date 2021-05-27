Jake Matthews 'excited to run the ball more' in Arthur Smith's offense 

Atlanta's veteran offensive lineman discusses the emphasis his new head coach is placing on getting the run game back on track 

May 27, 2021 at 12:02 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Falcons will look like a different team in the upcoming season for many reasons. Between roster turnover, new coaches on both sides of the ball, different schemes and a new culture that's being instilled, there's a lot of change that has taken place.

With change comes uncertainty at times, but if there's one thing that's almost guaranteed with head coach Arthur Smith calling the shots for Atlanta's offense, it's that the Falcons will emphasize running the ball.

Smith was the architect behind one of the NFL's best rushing attacks over the last two years as offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons have finished in the bottom half of the league in the run game since the 2017 season: No. 27 in 2018 (98.3 yards per game), No. 30 in 2019 (85.1) and No. 27 (95.8).

Matt Ryan and Atlanta's offense has had tremendous success when they have balance between the run and pass game. Smith will be implementing an offense that's centered around the wide-zone scheme that made the Falcons' offense virtually unstoppable in 2016.

Left tackle Jake Matthews is one of the few players still remaining on the roster from that year. He's looking forward to playing in a scheme with an identity focused on running the ball effectively.

"I love the wide-zone scheme," Matthews said. "We've had a lot of success with it in the past. I'm excited to be going back to more stuff like that. I'm excited to run the ball more. That's our goal as an offensive line to take over games like we used to. That's the standard we have."

As for what's behind running the ball more, Matthews said it comes down to a number of things. Smith has emphasized accountability and toughness as two main pillars of his program – both of which apply to being able to run the ball at a high level.

In addition to the attitude and culture Smith is putting in place, his play-calling experience and ability to put his offensive players in the right positions will be a huge advantage. Smith has said he'll continue to call plays for the Falcons in addition to managing his duties as head coach.

And while Smith and his new team have only been able to take the practice field for a short period of time, Matthews said he's already feeling the difference that Smith is hoping to bring.

"I think one of the biggest things is tying everything together," Matthews said. "The keepers, the play pass, the running the ball, the protections. There's a purpose behind it. And you throw it all together and it keeps the defense on their heels. They aren't exactly sure what's coming. You can run the same play out of a ton of different looks and when you do that and you're consistent and you mix it up a lot, you have a lot of success. He's very adamant about sticking to what works and being good at the little things. And if we keep doing the little things and we stick to them, they add up. That's a big part of running the ball, you have to stick to it."

Erik Harris makes interception on Day 2 of OTAs

Take a look at the best images from Day 2 of OTAs.

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 makes an interception during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 runs with defensive end Steven Means #55 during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 looks on during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 looks on during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gestures during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 in action during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Chris Slayton #79 works during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 in action during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 in action during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 looks on during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons Vice President of player personnel Kyle Smith talks with general manager Terry Fontenot during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 in action during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 looks on during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 prepares for the snap during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 hydrates during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 hydrates during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 looks on during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 gestures during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 in action during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 runs the ball during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #89 runs the ball during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 looks on during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 calls for the snap during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 talks to Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 works during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 looks on during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 talks to Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
The helmet of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Running backs gesture during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 works during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 works during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Greg Dortch #16 puts on his helmet during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 works during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kobe Jones #49 looks on during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 works during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 looks on during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo #52 works during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 works during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu #69 during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in action during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach Gary Emanuel during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu #69 during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in action during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Chris Slayton #79 in action during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Ryan Becker #80 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 work during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 in action during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Eli Ankou #98 in action during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 works during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 works with offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe #65 during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 looks on during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Greg Dortch #16 works during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 makes a catch during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #83 makes a catch during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 makes a catch during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith smiles during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 dances during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 makes a catch during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 works during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 dances during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 dances during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 walks with linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith smiles during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 gestures during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and cornerback Darren Hall #34 gesture during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs the ball during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 26, 2021.
