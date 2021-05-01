Dalman family enjoys full circle moment with Falcons 

When Drew Dalman takes to the practice fields for the Falcons at the team headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga., it won't be the first time he's step foot on the grass.
Dalman's father, Chris, was Atlanta's assistant offensive line coach from 2005-06. Although Drew was young at the time, he does remember running around the practice fields visiting his dad at work.
"I want to say it was first through third grade," Dalman said. "I definitely remember running around those fields causing a little mischief. Great memories of being around the facility there and being around the team."
The Falcons used the No. 114 overall pick to select Drew on Saturday and his family shared a surreal moment.
Dalman started 22 games at Stanford as he continued to follow in his dad's footsteps. Chris Dalman also played at Stanford before going on to play in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers for seven seasons.
As he gets ready to take the next step in his career, Drew will rely on the advice his dad gives him as he's done his whole life.
"First and foremost, I've been absolutely spoiled with an awesome teacher and coach for most of my life," Drew said. "That's been absolutely huge. I feel really good about what I'm going to do in the NFL."