Five things we learned during initial Falcons training camp stretch

The Falcons opened AT&T Training Camp with four consecutive practices leading into Monday's day off.

The brief respite offers a golden opportunity to reflect on the early sessions, all conducted without pads and designed to build players back up after a down stretch away from the facility and franchise.

Head coach Arthur Smith was pleased with the retention rate after the offseason program's scheme installation, and with the improvement evident during the first four practice.

"You're seeing it in all three phases," Smith said. "We're throwing a lot at them and some guys are emerging. It's fun to watch."

The Falcons have been fun to watch thus far, with high levels of competition from the young players especially. They'll take another important step on Tuesday when they don pads for the first time and the first of four such sessions next week.

Before we get there, let's look back at what we've learned thus far and where the Falcons must progress as the summer rolls along.

1. Arthur Smith sets a proper tone

The new Falcons head coach admitted to being restless leading up to the first camp practice, "excited like (it was) the first day of school." You'd never know watching Thursday's session.

Smith was in complete command, making sure he was keeping a close eye on every unit despite being the offensive play caller. He fosters competition and accountability in his workouts, with a no-nonsense attitude that keeps practices efficient and productive.

The players took to it right away.

"We always try to practice with tempo, but Coach Smith does a good job of getting the most out of the guys," defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. "He doesn't try to drive us into the ground but, when it's go time, it's go time. It's straight relentless. It's good work. This is our first year with Coach Smith, but we trust his process going forward. We're all-in."

That's a positive sign for this Falcons coaching staff. Smith is all about being genuine, authentic with everyone in the organization. Jarrett said that resonates with this roster.

"It's deeper than a message," he said. "It's about putting a good product on the field, putting the work in. He made it clear that we're not about slogans and all that. The best players are going to play. The toughest dudes are going to play. There ain't no fluff. We're going to get the best out of everybody day in, and day out. I can't do anything but respect that. I love that about him."

2. Kyle Pitts all over the map

There's no telling where rookie tight end Kyle Pitts might line up on a given play. The No. 4 overall NFL draft pick's unique trait allow him to play in several spots, from in-line tight end, wide receiver or in the slot. Smith has been willing to put tight ends at an H-back spot as well.

Just because Pitts will start in one spot doesn't mean he'll end up there. He's put in motion quite a bit, making him a tough person to track as Smith tries to find mismatches he can exploit.

We don't know exactly how Pitts will be featured in the scheme – there's no point in Smith revealing that before games that count – but his position versatility and diverse skill set will allow him to move around a ton. That should prove advantageous for Pitts in the pattern and for other skill players who might find open space or favorable situations with attention devoted to the tight end.