Presented by

How A.J. Terrell has shown growth heading into second NFL season

Clemson product exchanges info with Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage on how to lock down top receivers

Aug 01, 2021 at 03:38 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

KD2_9351
during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – A.J. Terrell stole possession Sunday and didn't let give it up. The Falcons cornerback was well position to intercept a pass from A.J. McCarron, with room to run for what would've been a pick 6 in live action.

"I'm coming out here competing every day, doing my job," Terrell said after practice. "I finally got my hands on the ball today. I'm looking for many more during camp."

Credit for the heist should go to the thief, but this particular pass was pretty late and made for an easy pick. A player of Terrell's caliber should always take that play away.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Clemson product made a far more impressive play the day before despite the ball falling harmlessly to the turf. He locked horns with Russell Gage in a one-on-one coverage drill, where the offense most always has the advantage.

Not in this instance. Terrell completely cramped Gage's style. He was physical at the line of scrimmage, smothered him down the field and used the boundary to his advantage, giving Gage zero space to make a reception.

It was true lock-down corner stuff.

Terrell didn't celebrate a victorious rep. He just went back about his business as No. 1 cornerbacks are known to do.

The experience has done Terrell good. So has a full offseason program devoted to his craft he didn't get in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Terrell says his confidence has gone up after a solid rookie season.

"He proves it every day. He gets better," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. "He's fun to coach, fun to work with. I'm excited about his progress.

Terrell accelerates his progress by working against the Falcons' best. That's Gage and Calvin Ridley this season, with him occasionally matching up with Kyle Pitts when the rookie tight end goes out wide.

Those exchanges, with the veterans especially, help Terrell improve his craft. That happens during the rep and sometimes after, when the teammates share notes and insight from the other side.

"I compete with all those guys," Terrell said. "With Calvin and Russ, they give me their best and I give them my best. We just keep competing each day.

"When I get done with them I try to ask what they were trying to do on a certain route or how they were trying to get me. We're always teaching each other."

Kyle Pitts locked in | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 4

Tight end Kyle Pitts is locked in as he works through his first training camp. Take a look at the best images from Day 4 of 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 listens to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 32

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 listens to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 32

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 32

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs after making an interception during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs after making an interception during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 32

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 32

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive line drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 32

Defensive line drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 32

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 32

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon #21 defends against tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 32

Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon #21 defends against tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 32

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

A outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 fan smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 32

A outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 fan smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Fans on the hill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 32

Fans on the hill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 32

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offense runs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 32

The offense runs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 32

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Bryce Hargrove #62 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 32

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Bryce Hargrove #62 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 32

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 32

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 32

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday August 1, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
A fan cheers at players from the Delta Club field level patio, during AT&T Military Appreciation Training Camp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday August 4, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice

WHEN: August 7th

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

The 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice entertainment, including cheerleaders, drumline and Atlanta Falcons Legends, will kick-off when gates open and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy Mercedes-Benz Stadium's award-winning food & beverage experience offering fan-first prices.

Tickets for the open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be $5 each and all proceeds will go to the Emory Healthcare's research and discovery programs.

Due to the current NFL protocols around COVID-19, there will not be opportunities for player autographs.

Stay tuned here for more information!

Tickets are on Sale Now

Related Content

news

Practice report: Running backs active in receiving game, young corners emerge

Arthur Smith working Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison into passing game, Chris Williamson, Darren Hall flash in secondary
news

Marlon Davidson ready to 'make every opportunity count' after rough rookie year

Auburn product battled injury, illness and admits he 'got caught up in the lifestyle' in 2020
news

Practice report: Offense takes a lap, fans return and defense rules the day

Head coach Arthur Smith sets proper practice tone with honesty, accountability
news

More #MattyWheels? Falcons working on Matt Ryan's speed

Adding quickness could help quarterback execute Arthur Smith's scheme
news

Matt Ryan reveals his primary goal heading 2021 NFL season

Veteran quarterback in great shape, ready to get Falcons back on winning track
news

Top five position battles to follow in Falcons training camp

We'll be tracking these competitions each week throughout preseason
news

Jalen Mayfield showing valued versatility along Falcons front

Third-round NFL Draft pick can work at guard, challenging for right tackle spot
news

Practice report: Richie Grant plays punch out, safeties start strong

Lee Smith returns, Deion Jones intercepts and more observations from camp
news

Hayden Hurst looking to form dangerous combination with Kyle Pitts

There's plenty of opportunity for two quality tight ends in Arthur Smith's offense
news

Practice report: Calvin Ridley ready to start Falcons camp

Kaleb McGary could receive challenge at right tackle, while Dante Fowler must earn role upon return
news

Arthur Blank trusts Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith to lead Falcons renaissance

Falcons owner believes his new hires have team on the right track 

Top News

Practice report: Running backs active in receiving game, young corners emerge

How A.J. Terrell has shown growth heading into second NFL season

Day four highlights at AT&T Training Camp

Marlon Davidson ready to 'make every opportunity count' after rough rookie year

Advertising