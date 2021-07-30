Bair Mail: Kyle Pitts collecting hardware, (un)realistic trades, Matty Ice and more

You've got questions, we've got answers in Scott Bair's mailbag

Jul 30, 2021 at 08:51 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Was up pretty late Thursday night and figured I'd get ahead on Friday's Bair Mail delivery with the entire family already gone to bed.

Checked the submissions after only 36 hours away and, to borrow from Eleanor Shellstrop, holy forking shirtballs.

There were a lot of questions in there, far too many to address in one installment.

Before I answer a few, thank you, thank you, thank you for all the welcomes and kind words about the mailbag and the content we've been producing lately. The support means a great deal coming to the ATL from so far away. You guys are awesome. And, don't tell the projected rosters or practice reports, but Bair Mail's my favorite story to write and it ain't even close.

Oh, and one more thing. If you didn't get the Eleanor Shellstrop reference above, stop what you're doing (well, read Bair Mail first) and go binge The Good Place. It's on Netflix and so great you'll think you've died and gone to heaven. Or have you?

And now on to the questions. For realsies this time.

James Tilley from Calhoun, Ga.

With Kyle Pitts' athleticism and speed, I believe he'll be up for rookie of the year. Your thoughts?

Bair: Where's my penny? I always charge for them.

Owner Arthur Blank gave his expectations out for free during a Thursday press conference.

"They're high, like all of us," Blank said. "There are a lot of things to like about Kyle Pitts, even beyond his athletic ability and what he has done over the years. He has a lot of humility. He's a good listener, a good learner. I think he's going to be a great team leader. The fact we can use him in multiple ways in Coach Smith's play design. I'm looking forward to seeing Kyle on the field."

I am interested in seeing him line up across the formation exploiting smaller cornerbacks and slower linebackers. He's a massive human with great athleticism who should make an instant impact. Will he be rookie of the year? All these awards seem to go to quarterbacks. I mean, Kyler Murray over Josh Jacobs in 2019 was just absurd. Trevor Lawrence could do the same to Pitts by nature of his position. But I will be bold here – what the heck? It's not like this lives in cyberspace forever or anything -- and say I think Pitts will be deserving of the award if all goes as planned.

Preston Krah from John's Creek, Ga.

What would it take for the Falcons to acquire Xavien Howard from the Dolphins?

Bair: Only one thing needs to happen: Pigs must fly. Okay, two: Hell needs to freeze.

I kid, Preston. I kid. Sorta. You mentioned the Falcons less-than-ideal salary cap space in an unpublished portion of your letter, but you're taking free space down the road too far. Howard wants a massive deal. Said so on social media. Those come with massive sums of up-front, guaranteed money. That ain't happening with the Falcons, especially having to give up the valued draft capital and then pay the man top dollar.

Since we're talking cornerbacks, let's just say there's no quick fix here. So Andres Sarimento from Paterson, N.J., I don't think another veteran addition's coming to save the day. They signed cover man Fabian Moreau to help Terrell and I think he will. I also agree the Falcons are too thin at that spot, and that it's definitely a question mark. I just don't think the Falcons are going big game hunting at this pointing, especially with disgruntled employees looking for a massive contract.

Mike Siciliani from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

I read a question (in Wednesday's edition) about fans down on Matty Ice. Do you think the way the Super Bowl was lost impacts how we as fans view his time here? I know he's the greatest player in franchise history, but his career will always have that massive asterisk unless they win it all while he's behind center.

Bair: What happened in Super Bowl LI shouldn't be blamed on Ryan. He had a 144.1 passer rating in that game despite getting sacked five times. He had a lost fumble in the fourth quarter and that stinks – P.S. Devonta Freeman completely whiffed on a block -- but he wasn't calling the plays. Talk to Kyle Shanahan about that one. He wasn't playing defense, either.

All that brings me to another thing about football that grinds my gears. Wins should not be a quarterback stat. They are, and all the best (Yup. Ryan's in that camp) somehow aren't quite as good without a Lombardi Trophy. Dan Marino, Phil Rivers and Jim Kelly all get slapped with that tag. That shouldn't define them as it does. Ryan has earned his place among the greats no matter what happens from here on out.

Tyler Lewis from Tucker, Ga.

The NFL never shows the Falcons any respect. Do you think the NFL should pay more attention to them.

Bair: Hold up. Are you saying the Falcons get no respect? I will not make a Rodney Dangerfield reference….I will not make a Rodney Dangerfield reference…I will not make a Rodney Dangerfield reference…

I will say that primetime games and late-window contests go to teams who were awesome the year before. The Falcons were 4-12 and therefore left out of the rotation. A good year, or even a great start, will draw the league back in, for sure.

Questions, questions and more questions

And that'll do it for this edition Bair Mail. Let's let the good times roll by submitting your questions here. They could get answered in the next installment.

Dirty Birds are back at work | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 1

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp in Flowery Branch. Here are the best images from Day 1.

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42, running back Mike Davis #28, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Javian Hawkins #25 run the hill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42, running back Mike Davis #28, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Javian Hawkins #25 run the hill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles as he puts on his helmet during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles as he puts on his helmet during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A generic image of a helmet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
A generic image of a helmet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Caleb Huntley #42 come down from running the hill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Caleb Huntley #42 come down from running the hill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 talks at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 talks at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks with running back Mike Davis #28 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks with running back Mike Davis #28 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #83 warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #83 warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 look on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 look on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #48 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #48 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 runs drills with the offensive linemen during the first day of Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday July 27, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 runs drills with the offensive linemen during the first day of Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday July 27, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard #99 and defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu #69 run a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard #99 and defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu #69 run a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42, running back Mike Davis #28, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Javian Hawkins #25 run the hill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42, running back Mike Davis #28, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Javian Hawkins #25 run the hill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 talks with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 talks with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #25 makes a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #25 makes a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Zac Dawe #93 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Zac Dawe #93 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and fullback Keith Smith #40 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and fullback Keith Smith #40 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #83 warming up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #83 warming up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A generic image of a helmet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
A generic image of a helmet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 works with wide receiver Frank Darby #88 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 works with wide receiver Frank Darby #88 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during the first day of Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday July 27, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during the first day of Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday July 27, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons offensive line run drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons offensive line run drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during the first day of Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday July 27, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during the first day of Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday July 27, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #83 warms up before the first day of Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday July 27, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #83 warms up before the first day of Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday July 27, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green's #39 hair during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green's #39 hair during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 runs the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 runs the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #83 runs drills during the first day of Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday July 27, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #83 runs drills during the first day of Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday July 27, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 drinks water during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 drinks water during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 runs the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 runs the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons run a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons run a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 run a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 run a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Georgi Obinna #59 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Georgi Obinna #59 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 catches the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 catches the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 run a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 run a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 run a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 run a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank and head coach Arthur Smith look on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank and head coach Arthur Smith look on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Georgi Obinna #59 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Georgi Obinna #59 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank speaks to the media at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank speaks to the media at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank speaks to the media at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank speaks to the media at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks to the media at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks to the media at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 speaks to the media at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 speaks to the media at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A fan cheers at players from the Delta Club field level patio, during AT&T Military Appreciation Training Camp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday August 4, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice

WHEN: August 7th

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

The 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice entertainment, including cheerleaders, drumline and Atlanta Falcons Legends, will kick-off when gates open and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy Mercedes-Benz Stadium's award-winning food & beverage experience offering fan-first prices.

Tickets for the open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be $5 each and all proceeds will go to the Emory Healthcare's research and discovery programs.

Due to the current NFL protocols around COVID-19, there will not be opportunities for player autographs.

Stay tuned here for more information!

Tickets are on Sale Now

