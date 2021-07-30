Bair Mail: Kyle Pitts collecting hardware, (un)realistic trades, Matty Ice and more

Was up pretty late Thursday night and figured I'd get ahead on Friday's Bair Mail delivery with the entire family already gone to bed.

Checked the submissions after only 36 hours away and, to borrow from Eleanor Shellstrop, holy forking shirtballs.

There were a lot of questions in there, far too many to address in one installment.

Before I answer a few, thank you, thank you, thank you for all the welcomes and kind words about the mailbag and the content we've been producing lately. The support means a great deal coming to the ATL from so far away. You guys are awesome. And, don't tell the projected rosters or practice reports, but Bair Mail's my favorite story to write and it ain't even close.

Oh, and one more thing. If you didn't get the Eleanor Shellstrop reference above, stop what you're doing (well, read Bair Mail first) and go binge The Good Place. It's on Netflix and so great you'll think you've died and gone to heaven. Or have you?

And now on to the questions. For realsies this time.

James Tilley from Calhoun, Ga.

With Kyle Pitts' athleticism and speed, I believe he'll be up for rookie of the year. Your thoughts?

Bair: Where's my penny? I always charge for them.

Owner Arthur Blank gave his expectations out for free during a Thursday press conference.

"They're high, like all of us," Blank said. "There are a lot of things to like about Kyle Pitts, even beyond his athletic ability and what he has done over the years. He has a lot of humility. He's a good listener, a good learner. I think he's going to be a great team leader. The fact we can use him in multiple ways in Coach Smith's play design. I'm looking forward to seeing Kyle on the field."

I am interested in seeing him line up across the formation exploiting smaller cornerbacks and slower linebackers. He's a massive human with great athleticism who should make an instant impact. Will he be rookie of the year? All these awards seem to go to quarterbacks. I mean, Kyler Murray over Josh Jacobs in 2019 was just absurd. Trevor Lawrence could do the same to Pitts by nature of his position. But I will be bold here – what the heck? It's not like this lives in cyberspace forever or anything -- and say I think Pitts will be deserving of the award if all goes as planned.

Preston Krah from John's Creek, Ga.

What would it take for the Falcons to acquire Xavien Howard from the Dolphins?

Bair: Only one thing needs to happen: Pigs must fly. Okay, two: Hell needs to freeze.

I kid, Preston. I kid. Sorta. You mentioned the Falcons less-than-ideal salary cap space in an unpublished portion of your letter, but you're taking free space down the road too far. Howard wants a massive deal. Said so on social media. Those come with massive sums of up-front, guaranteed money. That ain't happening with the Falcons, especially having to give up the valued draft capital and then pay the man top dollar.