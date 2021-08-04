Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot, retooling (not rebuilding) and the state of the Falcons roster

Uncle.

There I said it. Tap, tap, tap.

After spending parts of three straight Bair Mails defending Matt Ryan, I'm taking a break. A vocal minority refuse to listen to logic, reason and reality when it comes to the Falcons quarterback, who will have a bust in Canton someday. His career numbers will be higher than they are now because he's not done.

Or, you know, live in a land of false logic where Ryan's the cause of everyone's problems. He isn't. Like every other quarterback, he needs a solid team around him.

That's what Terry Fontenot and Smith are trying to build around Ryan and his successor.

I mean, isn't that freaking obvi-…deeeeep breath. And exhale.

In the immortal words of Frank Costanza, serenity now, serenity now.

And we're good. Rant over. Let's move on to new topics in a Wednesday edition of Bair Mail.

Jimmy Graham from Evans, Georgia

Some history! I am an Atlanta native living in Evans, Georgia. I sold hot dogs at the first Falcons game in 1966 at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. I have been a season ticket holder for years. I simply share that to let you know that I am really a Falcons fan!! Now to my question! Lol. I see the Falcons retooling not rebuilding?

Bair: Thanks for the submission, Jimmy. I normally don't include submissions of fans showing their street cred but having solid hot dogs at the first-ever Falcons game is one I couldn't ignore. That gets you a gold star and a question answered, if you answer one of mine. How much was a hot dog back then? I might need photo evidence. And, if you've got a picture of you selling them at Fulton County Stadium, send it. I'll run it in the next mailbag.

On to the actual question. Astute observation, my friend. The Falcons are NOT rebuilding. Fontenot made that perfectly clear in an exclusive interview with this website.

There are two schools of thought here with struggling teams with salary cap issues. Tear it down to the studs, eat dead money for breakfast, lunch and dinner, suffer through multiple seasons and slowly rebuild through the draft.