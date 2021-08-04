Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot, retooling (not rebuilding) and the state of the Falcons roster

Your questions get answered in this Falcons mailbag

Aug 04, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Uncle.

There I said it. Tap, tap, tap.

After spending parts of three straight Bair Mails defending Matt Ryan, I'm taking a break. A vocal minority refuse to listen to logic, reason and reality when it comes to the Falcons quarterback, who will have a bust in Canton someday. His career numbers will be higher than they are now because he's not done.

Just listen to Arthur Smith. Or Ryan himself. They'll tell you.

Or, you know, live in a land of false logic where Ryan's the cause of everyone's problems. He isn't. Like every other quarterback, he needs a solid team around him.

That's what Terry Fontenot and Smith are trying to build around Ryan and his successor.

I mean, isn't that freaking obvi-…deeeeep breath. And exhale.

In the immortal words of Frank Costanza, serenity now, serenity now.

And we're good. Rant over. Let's move on to new topics in a Wednesday edition of Bair Mail.

Jimmy Graham from Evans, Georgia

Some history! I am an Atlanta native living in Evans, Georgia. I sold hot dogs at the first Falcons game in 1966 at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. I have been a season ticket holder for years. I simply share that to let you know that I am really a Falcons fan!! Now to my question! Lol. I see the Falcons retooling not rebuilding?

Bair: Thanks for the submission, Jimmy. I normally don't include submissions of fans showing their street cred but having solid hot dogs at the first-ever Falcons game is one I couldn't ignore. That gets you a gold star and a question answered, if you answer one of mine. How much was a hot dog back then? I might need photo evidence. And, if you've got a picture of you selling them at Fulton County Stadium, send it. I'll run it in the next mailbag.

On to the actual question. Astute observation, my friend. The Falcons are NOT rebuilding. Fontenot made that perfectly clear in an exclusive interview with this website.

There are two schools of thought here with struggling teams with salary cap issues. Tear it down to the studs, eat dead money for breakfast, lunch and dinner, suffer through multiple seasons and slowly rebuild through the draft.

The Falcons went the other route, renegotiating some deals to create wiggle room without losing top talent. That might slow the cap relief, but the Falcons can work through it by spending smart and drafting well. That will increase competitiveness in the short term while Fontenot and Smith fortify the roster and, when it's time and they find the exact right guy, they'll go get a quarterback of the future. If they get that pick dead right, it's on.

Jake Stevens from Gainesville, Ga.

Since being in Atlanta, what are your impressions of the Falcons from a talent standpoint from where you came from. Where was that again?

Bair: I came from the Bay, but not Tampa. It wasn't Green, either, as someone guessed last week. It was a smidge farther west, covering the Raiders and a 49ers Super Bowl run. And, as you know, Smith doesn't like making comparisons. Neither do I. They're never terribly fair, and don't really provide proper context to an evaluation.

I will say, Jake, That there's some talent on this roster. Check out our Falcons Building Blocks series. There are several quality players working on rookie deals who can set a young foundation for the franchise. Think A.J. Terrell, Calvin Ridley and Chris Lindstrom and the like. Fontenot's first draft class has real potential. A few big hits outside Kyle Pitts could get this team going.

While that's the positive, let's be honest and admit the Falcons need more talent in the trenches, or they need those currently on the roster to develop and step up. They need depth and top-tier talent off the edge. Grady Jarrett needs help inside. While competition is good, having three uncertain positions along the offensive line is not ideal. In a perfect world, you have five maulers and versatile backups who know their role. The Falcons aren't there right now.

There's surely work to do, but the cupboard's not bare.

First practice in pads | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 5

The Atlanta Falcons were in full pads for the first time on Day 5 of 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp. Here are the best images.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 fist bump during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 fist bump during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end George Obinna #59 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 75

Atlanta Falcons defensive end George Obinna #59 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 75

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Ryan Becker #80 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 75

Atlanta Falcons tight end Ryan Becker #80 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 75

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 runs a drill with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 75

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 runs a drill with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Offensive lineman during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 75

Offensive lineman during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 75

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 75

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 75

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to running back Mike Davis #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to running back Mike Davis #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Special teams drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 75

Special teams drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 75

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 75

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 75

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 oaks during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 75

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 oaks during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and running back Mike Davis #28 work during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and running back Mike Davis #28 work during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 75

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman #67 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 75

Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman #67 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 reacts during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 reacts during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 hugs wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 hugs wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 gestures during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 75

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 gestures during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 works with Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 works with Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 75

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 works with free safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 75

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 works with free safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Chris Williamson #29 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 75

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Chris Williamson #29 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 works with defensive end Steven Means #55 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 75

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 works with defensive end Steven Means #55 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 as he warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 75

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 as he warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 75

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 sits with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 75

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 sits with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 75

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 sits with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 sits with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker group poses for a photo during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 75

The Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker group poses for a photo during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 75

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J'Mon Moore #3 as he warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 75

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J'Mon Moore #3 as he warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 75

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 75

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 stretches during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 stretches during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 defends against running back Qadree Ollison #30 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 75

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 defends against running back Qadree Ollison #30 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 75

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stretches during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stretches during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 tackles running back Qadree Ollison #30 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 75

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 tackles running back Qadree Ollison #30 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 75

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 75

during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 75

during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 tackles running back Qadree Ollison #30 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 75

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 tackles running back Qadree Ollison #30 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 runs with the ball as he is tackled by outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 and safety Dwayne Johnson #37 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 75

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 runs with the ball as he is tackled by outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 and safety Dwayne Johnson #37 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 calls a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 calls a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Watching from afar, I was impressed with how the Saints, and Fontenot, seemed to hit draft choices every year and were always able to pick up a key free agent here or there. How many years do you think it will take for him to get the Falcons' salary cap situation under control, and we pull off personnel moves like the Saints used to? Thanks and welcome to the South.

Bair: Will, that might be the nicest thing anyone's ever said about the Saints in this mailbag. And I mean, ever. While complimenting the enemy will be considered blasphemy to some, I can at least see where you're coming from.

The Saints personnel department has made some excellent moves, and Fontenot was part of most all of them. That's why Arthur Blank sought him out, hired him and was lauded for doing so.

How long will it take to get fully right with the salary cap? A little while, especially after a series of offseason renegotiations designed to help the current club after the salary cap went down due to the pandemic. Fontenot can start stacking draft classes now and might have already with this year's group. If all goes as planned, they'll need fewer and fewer veteran stopgaps. Eventually they'll develop and reward their own draft picks, meaning they'll need to spend less and less in free agency. The more they hit, the less time the process will take. If they can reach those levels, a period of sustained success will surely follow.

A fan cheers at players from the Delta Club field level patio, during AT&T Military Appreciation Training Camp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday August 4, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice

WHEN: August 7th

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

The 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice entertainment, including cheerleaders, drumline and Atlanta Falcons Legends, will kick-off when gates open and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy Mercedes-Benz Stadium's award-winning food & beverage experience offering fan-first prices.

Tickets for the open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be $5 each and all proceeds will go to the Emory Healthcare's research and discovery programs.

Due to the current NFL protocols around COVID-19, there will not be opportunities for player autographs.

Stay tuned here for more information!

Tickets are on Sale Now

