Presented by

Why Terry Fontenot believes Falcons can win now while preparing for better future

Falcons GM considers it ‘disrespectful’ to say Falcons are in rebuilding mode

Jul 29, 2021 at 08:56 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

AF_20210602_OTAs_KD2_5324
Terry Fontenot/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot looks on during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on June 2, 2021.

General manager Terry Fontenot was discussing how the Falcons managed a tricky salary-cap situation this offseason when interrupted by a knock at his office door.

A pressing matter kept him from finishing his thought right then, but he somehow picked up exactly where he left off four hours later, now armed with fresh perspective. A chance encounter with punter Dom Maggio provided it by recalling James 1:2-4, a Bible verse which says, in essence, that hard trials produce perseverance.

Fontenot related that message to how he and head coach Arthur Smith navigated a tricky first offseason running the Falcons. They had to quickly assemble personnel and coaching staffs. They had to conduct an NFL draft without a full scouting calendar to prepare. And they had to deal with salary-cap issues created by contracts they didn't write while building a roster designed to compete in 2021. And, yeah, that endeavor included a big trade.

The process wasn't easy, but Fontenot considers Falcons leadership better for the experience.

"As corny and cliché as it sounds, those things can really shape you as an organization," Fontenot said Tuesday in an exclusive sit-down interview with AtlantaFalcons.com. "It can really shape our relationships in the building, with our scouts and coaches, our operations people."

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons had cap issues compounded when the cap went down roughly eight percent in 2021. Getting right with it was no picnic.

"The cap was a challenge," Fontenot said. "We had to make some tough, difficult decisions, and yet we love where we are and the players we were able to sign. We were honest with them, and we're happy to have people who love ball and love to go compete and want to be a part of this. We had some players who took some pay cuts and did some things for us. It was a huge challenge, but we saw it as an opportunity. Yeah, it wasn't easy to get to this point. Nothing is going to be easy, and that's okay. We're ready to work hard, and we're excited to be where we are."

The Falcons are entering this season excited to compete, expecting to win. They didn't tear the roster down to the studs, begging fans to trust the process. Smith and Fontenot believe they can win now and build toward a prosperous future without sacrificing one aim for the other.

That's evident in the decisions made thus far, including the choice to strengthen the team around quarterback Matt Ryan through the NFL Draft. It's evident in the decision to add veterans on short-term deals ready to step in and start instead of relying on several rookies to make immediate and dramatic impacts. It's evident in the team's decision to restructure several deals over outright cuts. While Julio Jones was traded, the team got draft compensation and the relief required to sign the 2021 NFL Draft class.

That's all over now. It's time to focus on playing football with a talent base ready to compete. The Falcons believe they're better than some think, and vehemently disagree with those offering sour predictions for this season.

"There is a bunker mentality with us," Fontenot said. "It is disrespectful to say we're not going to be a good football team or that we're in a rebuilding mode. The players, coaches, staff, and everyone here, we put a lot into this. We're excited about it. We have confidence in ourselves, and we believe in the people here."

Fontenot believes the Falcons have some talented young players on the roster worth building around. The plan is to reach a point where the Falcons are free from cap trouble and can reward their own while stacking quality NFL draft classes that build the foundational depth required to usher in a period of sustained success.

He and Smith have a detailed plan for how to do all that, with the perseverance to overcome any obstacles presented to them along the way.

"When you take off on an airplane, it's rarely on its exact course," Fontenot said. "There are constant adjustments in flight, but you eventually land and get to where you're going. That's how we see it. We have a clear vision, but we also know we have to adapt and adjust."

Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time and received a full tour from President & CEO Rick McKay.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
1 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
2 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks onto the field to meet general manager Terry Fontenot during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
3 / 50

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks onto the field to meet general manager Terry Fontenot during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith look on from the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
4 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith look on from the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
5 / 50

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
6 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
7 / 50

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
8 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot walks out onto the field to meet head coach Arthur Smith their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
9 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot walks out onto the field to meet head coach Arthur Smith their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
10 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith meets general manager Terry Fontenot's family during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
11 / 50

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith meets general manager Terry Fontenot's family during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay shakes hands with general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
12 / 50

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay shakes hands with general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
13 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay walks out onto the field to greet head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
14 / 50

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay walks out onto the field to greet head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks to president Rich McKay and head coach Arthur Smith on the field during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
15 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks to president Rich McKay and head coach Arthur Smith on the field during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family walks out onto the field and meets head coach Arthur Smith during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
16 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family walks out onto the field and meets head coach Arthur Smith during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family walks out onto the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
17 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family walks out onto the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay fist bumps general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
18 / 50

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay fist bumps general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's children play on the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
19 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's children play on the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
20 / 50

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith, and president Rich McKay walk int he hallway during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
21 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith, and president Rich McKay walk int he hallway during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on in the Falcons locker room during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
22 / 50

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on in the Falcons locker room during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith look on in the Falcons locker room during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
23 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith look on in the Falcons locker room during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith checks out the head coach's office in the Falcons locker room during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
24 / 50

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith checks out the head coach's office in the Falcons locker room during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith, and president Rich McKay walk int he hallway during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
25 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith, and president Rich McKay walk int he hallway during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
26 / 50

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

AMBSE CEO Steve Cannon greets Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
27 / 50

AMBSE CEO Steve Cannon greets Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith, and president Rich McKay walk int he hallway during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
28 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith, and president Rich McKay walk int he hallway during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith look on in the Falcons locker room during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
29 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith look on in the Falcons locker room during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
30 / 50

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
31 / 50

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay plays with general manager Terry Fontenot's son in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
32 / 50

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay plays with general manager Terry Fontenot's son in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
33 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
34 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's son throws a football in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
35 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's son throws a football in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
36 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay leads general manager Terry Fontenot on a tour during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
37 / 50

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay leads general manager Terry Fontenot on a tour during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay leads general manager Terry Fontenot on a tour during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
38 / 50

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay leads general manager Terry Fontenot on a tour during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot looks on during a tour of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
39 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot looks on during a tour of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's children look on during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
40 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's children look on during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks on the field during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
41 / 50

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks on the field during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
42 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks to a staff member during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
43 / 50

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks to a staff member during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his wife pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
44 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his wife pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

AF_20210121_HC-GM-Stadium-Visit_DW1_5877_16x9web
45 / 50
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
46 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot meets head coach Arthur Smith's family during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
47 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot meets head coach Arthur Smith's family during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's daughter walks out onto the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
48 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's daughter walks out onto the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's daughter tosses a football on the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
49 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's daughter tosses a football on the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
50 / 50

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Practice report: Calvin Ridley ready to start Falcons camp

Kaleb McGary could receive challenge at right tackle, while Dante Fowler must earn role upon return
news

Arthur Blank trusts Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith to lead Falcons renaissance

Falcons owner believes his new hires have team on the right track 
news

Why owner Arthur Blank was 'disappointed' by Julio Jones trade

news

Terry Fontenot details why Matt Ryan is 'the right leader of this team'

Falcons GM is both supremely confident in Ryan and always on the quarterback hunt
news

What you need to know entering Falcons training camp

Here's a primer containing key dates, open practices and what to watch for at Flowery Branch this summer
news

Steve Wyche: Where the Falcons stand heading into training camp 

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot consider Matt Ryan (and developing the squad around him) key to 2021 fortunes
news

Five questions needing answers during Falcons training camp

news

Training camp preview: Punter Sterling Hofrichter facing competition

Falcons return game could be dynamic with Cordarrelle Patterson and Avery Williams
news

Training camp preview: Erik Harris, Duron Harmon lead new safety crew

Veteran talent should help in 2021, with Richie Grant representing hope for future
news

Training camp preview: A.J. Terrell aside, lots left to decide at cornerback

Newcomer Fabian Moreau will challenge returners for playing time
news

Falcons enter 2021 season with the NFL's third-easiest schedule 

The Falcons have the third-easiest schedule in the NFL 

Top News

Practice report: Calvin Ridley ready to start Falcons camp

Arthur Blank trusts Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith to lead Falcons renaissance

Why owner Arthur Blank was 'disappointed' by Julio Jones trade

Why Terry Fontenot believes Falcons can win now while preparing for better future

Advertising