Why Terry Fontenot believes Falcons can win now while preparing for better future

General manager Terry Fontenot was discussing how the Falcons managed a tricky salary-cap situation this offseason when interrupted by a knock at his office door.

A pressing matter kept him from finishing his thought right then, but he somehow picked up exactly where he left off four hours later, now armed with fresh perspective. A chance encounter with punter Dom Maggio provided it by recalling James 1:2-4, a Bible verse which says, in essence, that hard trials produce perseverance.

Fontenot related that message to how he and head coach Arthur Smith navigated a tricky first offseason running the Falcons. They had to quickly assemble personnel and coaching staffs. They had to conduct an NFL draft without a full scouting calendar to prepare. And they had to deal with salary-cap issues created by contracts they didn't write while building a roster designed to compete in 2021. And, yeah, that endeavor included a big trade.

The process wasn't easy, but Fontenot considers Falcons leadership better for the experience.

"As corny and cliché as it sounds, those things can really shape you as an organization," Fontenot said Tuesday in an exclusive sit-down interview with AtlantaFalcons.com. "It can really shape our relationships in the building, with our scouts and coaches, our operations people."

The Falcons had cap issues compounded when the cap went down roughly eight percent in 2021. Getting right with it was no picnic.

"The cap was a challenge," Fontenot said. "We had to make some tough, difficult decisions, and yet we love where we are and the players we were able to sign. We were honest with them, and we're happy to have people who love ball and love to go compete and want to be a part of this. We had some players who took some pay cuts and did some things for us. It was a huge challenge, but we saw it as an opportunity. Yeah, it wasn't easy to get to this point. Nothing is going to be easy, and that's okay. We're ready to work hard, and we're excited to be where we are."