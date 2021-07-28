Bair Mail: In defense of Matt Ryan, Mike Davis help and strength of schedule silliness

Welcome back to Bair Mail. Long time no talk.

What has it been? Like, 48 hours since the last installment? Y'all missed me, I know.

Wait a second...Y'all? Only three weeks removed from California and I'm already saying it. Wow. That happened fast.

Anyway, as y'all can tell, we're going to make this Q+A a regular thing. Maybe three times per week if y'all -- Okay, I'm done. Even starting to annoy myself. -- keep the good questions coming.

There's plenty to discuss on this fine Wednesday, the eve of Arthur Smith's first AT&T Training Camp practice as Falcons head coach.

Let's get right to it:

Tim Thornton from Farmville, Va.

Why do you think so many Falcons fans are down on Matt Ryan? I've been a fan since the Steve Bartowski days, and Ryan is the best QB in team history. I don't understand the haters.

Bair: Neither do I, Tim. Neither do I.

The guy has been as steady as it gets. He has missed three starts in 13 seasons. He has an MVP award. He's 113-92 as a starter. He has at least 4,000 yards each season over the last decade. Oh, and he has staged 30 fourth-quarter comebacks and 38 game-winning drives.

What more do these detractors want? Don't scream in response, haters. That was rhetorical. I know you want a Super Bowl Ryan hasn't delivered. I know you don't want a fourth straight losing season. You want a clear vision and succession plan at quarterback. What you think you've got is a 36-year old and no obvious quarterback of the near or distant future.

What you really have: A darn good quarterback under center.

The Falcons are convinced he has still got it. So am I. They're focused on putting a better team around him than in years past. The fact he had 600 attempts was a sign the Falcons weren't very good. He has crossed that threshold seven times. The Falcons have finished .500 or worse in six of those seasons.

RELATED CONTENT:

In short, give him a steady line and efficient rushing attack before claiming he's washed.

And, even if you can't be swayed, consider this aside. I covered the Raiders for the eight seasons. Before Derek Carr, they couldn't find a quarterback to save their lives.

Case and point:

Quarterbacks for both franchises since 2008:

Raiders: Derek Carr (110 regular-season games started), JaMarcus Russell (26), Carson Palmer (24), Jason Campbell (18), Terrelle Pryor (10), Bruce Gradkowski (8), Matt McGloin (7), Charlie Frye (3), Matt Flynn (1), EJ Manuel (1), Andrew Walter (1), Kyle Boller (1)

Falcons: Matt Ryan (205), Chris Redman (2), Matt Schaub (1)

Which 13-year strech would you rather have? There's only one answer here, even from the illogical who can't appreciate all Ryan has done and will do.