Bair Mail: Keys to level up Falcons defense, Kyle Pitts expectations and more

Aaron Grady from Atlanta

What is the most important key for the Falcons defense to bounce back after struggling in recent seasons?

Bair: There are actually two, Aaron.

Pressure and Pees.

If all goes well, they should form a symbiotic relationship that will help the Falcons get better fast.

New Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is known for creative blitzes and unpredictability, using the element of surprise to make life easier on pass rushers coming from all angles. History shows his play calling helps create havoc and put stress opposing quarterbacks. That leads to mistakes and errant throws, where the Falcons can feast.

That said, Pees can't dial up a zany blitz on every play. Sometimes the Falcons are going to have to win rushing four. Talent must shine in those situations, where defensive linemen must simply beat their blocker or break through a double team to breach the backfield.

We know Grady Jarrett can regularly do those things. We also know he can't go it alone. He needs help pushing the interior pocket. He also needs heat off the edge the Falcons didn't have enough of in 2020.

The Falcons handsomely paid Dante Fowler to bring it but didn't get a great return on investment in 2020. We know the former No. 3 overall pick can get to the quarterback. His 2019 campaign with L.A. proved that point. A repeat of that 11.5-sack, 16-QB hit, two-forced fumble performance would be a gift from above and help the Falcons defense as a whole.

An efficient pass rush will decrease time in coverage – even average quarterbacks will pick you apart with comfort and time in the pocket -- and the need for Pees to bring the house all the time. It will also increase blitz effectiveness, with opposition stressed trying to anticipate the unexpected.

Having Pees in the organization is an automatic level up. Pass rushers getting home is required for the Falcons defense to rise up.

Rick Rickett from Duluth, Ga.

How many games do you think the Falcons will win?

Bair: Nuh-uh. Nope. No way am I making a bold prediction like that before watching a single training camp practice. That's how you end up on Freezing Cold Takes. I've been there once before. The weather is…chilly.

Also, take the media's season predictions with a grain of margarita salt. Have you ever noticed that 99 percent of the predictions for the NFL's worst come in just above .500? No beat writer wants to ingratiate themselves to a locker room and coaching staff by saying (in August) that a team's going 3-14. That's bulletin board material right there.

But…in a halfhearted attempt to answer the question, the money line for Falcons wins sits at 7. If you let me bet with your bottom dollar, I'll take the over confident you'll get a return on investment.

Roderick Baker from Atlanta

What player are you most interested in watching make an impact this season?

Bair: This one's easy. First name: Kyle. Last name: Pitts.

The No. 4 overall pick was unstoppable in college, widely considered the best non-quarterback in this year's NFL Draft.

Expectations are thiiiiiiiiiiiis big – imagine my arms outstretched – and they have nothing to do with Kyle's wingspan. We've apparently upset all of Indianapolis by suggesting his 83-inch wingspan was the largest in decades. After reading countless submissions demanding satisfaction, this counts as an unfounded blow from which Mo Alie-Cox from will never recover.