Eye on the undrafted: Javian Hawkins, Caleb Huntley make good first impression

This isn't just to keep featured backs healthy.

There's a strong possibility one of them makes the squad. Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison and fullback Keith Smith should make the final roster. The Falcons could easily carry five rushers, leaving a crack for Hawkins or Huntley to earn a spot. There should be a practice squad opening for one at the very least.

Arthur Smith has praised both players for quality work in camp.

"Those young guys, Little Hawk,' -- we've got two J. Hawkins, Jaylinn and Javian, so, we call [Javian] Little Hawk -- with Little Hawk and Caleb, they're competing. They're doing good things and making progress every day."

Hawkins isn't a bulkier power runner like the others in his position group, and bringing a different style may work to his advantage. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound slasher has shown solid elusiveness, using great speed well in open space. The Louisville product has made quite a few impressive plays in camp as he works to separate himself. His college career was pretty short, but he had a school record 1,525 rushing yards in 2019, his only active season. He also had nine touchdowns and averaging a whopping 5.8 yards per carry with the Cardinals.

At 5-10, 229 pounds, Huntley is more of a downhill runner. The Ball State product has been solid as well and could prove tough to bring down during games with live tackling. He was excellent in college, averaging 5.0 yards per carry over his career.

It seems like Hawkins has a leg up at this point, but there's plenty of time remaining for the competition to play out.

It will be important for both guys to perform well in preseason games, where they get tons of work. That's a positive for several reasons. They can impress the Falcons staff – that's their primary objective – or put out good tape for other teams to evaluate. Either way, good play could help land a job.