Deion Jones hopes to pick up where he left off attacking opposing quarterbacks

Former LSU star ready to make all-around impact on Falcons defense

Aug 04, 2021 at 04:22 PM
Daniel Chisholm

KD1_1301
during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones is hungry to get after opposing quarterbacks this season after a 2020 campaign offered a great taste of Jones' versatility. He took a massive leap to lead the team in sacks when his number was called; his first season really being asked to attack the passer.

Jones likes applying pressure but remains a team first guy, looking to fill whatever role the team needs him to.

"I love to get after the quarterback," said Jones. "That was something new I got to do, and I loved it, so I'm up for it. Also covering and being active. Whatever I have to do to help the team win."

Jones was seriously active last season, with the stat line to prove it. He had 106 tackles 4.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2020, which showcases his diverse. He was effective rushing the passer even without a takedown, earning a 20.5-percent win rate that ranked fourth among linebackers above a certain attempt threshold, per analytics site Pro Football Focus.

That team first mentality is exactly what helped Jones grow into a true pro during his Falcons tenure. As a student of the game, he was always seeking opportunity to improve as a player.

"This is Year 6, [and] I'm still learning," said Jones. "We're going to see how this year goes. [With] a new defense to learn, and I'm just being a sponge and soaking it all in."

Since his rookie season, Jones has seen the most growth simply in understanding different defenses and how they flow. Mastering a new scheme will be key for Jones, a leader of the defensive unit, under new defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Jones' ability to accelerate that learning process would help invigorate this defense.

"I've played a lot of coverages and different styles of blitzes," said Jones. "Putting it all together and learning the system is almost like rookie year all over again, just with an edge on learning."

When a new coaching staff comes in, some players feel the need to prove themselves. Jones isn't buying into that any of that, knowing that his game and work ethic are stand on their own.

"[I] don't feel like I have anything to prove, just improve," said Jones. "[That happens by] working on my game, all the little stuff, soaking in this defense and figuring out how I can apply."

That's a quote that speaks volumes about Jones as a player. Always looking to get better for himself but more importantly the team. If Jones' growth continues from last season, quarterbacks across the league should be wary when they look across the line and see No. 45 starting back at them, ready to come in hot.

Wide receivers in action | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 6

Take a look at the best images of the wide receivers and more during Day 6 of 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes a pick during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes a pick during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Chris Slayton #79 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Chris Slayton #79 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works with offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works with offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 wets his hair during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 wets his hair during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 winks during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 winks during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 laugh during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 laugh during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 and linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 gesture during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 and linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 gesture during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman #67 works with offensive guard Ryan Neuzil #64 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman #67 works with offensive guard Ryan Neuzil #64 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 and offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 work during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 and offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 work during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 talks to cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 talks to cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Chris Williamson #29 laughs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Chris Williamson #29 laughs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 adjusts his helmet during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 adjusts his helmet during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A generic helmet on the field during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
A generic helmet on the field during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Atkins #98 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Atkins #98 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 and Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carry veterans' pads ]during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 and Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carry veterans' pads ]during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 laugh during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 laugh during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 4, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

