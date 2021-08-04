Practice report: Cordarelle Patterson's speed, versatility proves a dangerous combo

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Cordarrelle Patterson is fast. Like, really fast.

We've known that scientific fact for some time, after watching him return one kickoff return after another for a touchdown during a highlight-reel NFL career.

Yet it's still somehow surprising seeing it live and up close. Jaws dropped a few times during Wednesday's practice when the Falcons running back hit warp speed. It happened later in the session when Patterson took a handoff left and was a blur running through open space. Linebacker Deion Jones saw firsthand that Patterson's a tough cover on a deep pass reception earlier in the day.

You can see it through lenses of Falcons videographers Mark Wittingham and Jenny Ross right here:

Patterson versus a linebacker is borderline unfair, which is what makes Patterson's continued transition to running back so intriguing. Head coach Arthur Smith can send him in motion or on a route out of the backfield while matched up with a slower player, to take advantage of his speed and skills as a career receiver.

That only works if Patterson can establish himself as a runner and pass blocker, to add an air of unpredictability to what he might do while in the lineup. He's certainly big enough at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds to run between the tackles, obviously fast enough to create big gains working through the second level.