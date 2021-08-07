Practice report: What Arthur Smith took away from open Mercedes-Benz Stadium session

ATLANTA – Arthur Smith has gone through several firsts as Falcons head coach.

He has checked off several since being hired early this year, including his first press conference, team meeting, offseason practice and training camp session running the show.

Saturday marked another, as he the Falcons went through what was essentially a scrimmage in front of an estimated 27,000 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was the first football activity done at the stadium he'll call home.

One of his favorite moments came before taking the field, when Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot were in the coach's office breaking down the team one-on-one.

"It was cool to go [onto the field] for the first time," Smith said. "You know it's not a real game, but it was cool. Terry and I were talking about things in the office beforehand, getting through our process. Then off we went. …Once the practice started, my mind's just racing. Then I'm in the zone and just going."

This wasn't all about sentiment. This was a productive exercise for the coaches and players, who wanted to create game-like situations to test the operation of calling and executing a game. From that vantage, this stadium practice was a success.

"You try to get them ready to go play a game, and it's another step as we build toward the regular season," Smith said. "I was really happy because this was our first time as a staff…we tried to plan it out so we didn't have any logistical problems, and I thought everyone did a great job with that. That can be a cluster. I've been part of those a few times. We wanted to control it as best we could, especially for the young guys who haven't yet played an NFL game."