Updating Falcons position battles as we move through training camp

The Falcons are nearly two weeks into training camp at this point, with a few starting spots unsettled as we head into the first preseason game Friday against Tennessee.

Things have changed since we started our position battles tracker shortly after camp started, with some completely shut down and others losing or gaining competitors.

The center spot, for example, has been completely taken off the board. Matt Hennessy essentially has that starting gig wrapped, with something dramatic required to change that opinion. We've seen others work their way into the conversation with a solid camp, which is always fun.

Let's take a look at where these battles stand with the three-game preseason about to begin.

Right tackle

Kaleb McGary vs. Jalen Mayfield vs. Willie Beavers

Kaleb McGary came off the physically unable to perform list on Monday and will be worked back into full participation over time. He didn't lose ground on a starting job he has owned the last two years while out nursing an injury. He actually might've walked into a better position.

Jalen Mayfield gave way to Willie Beavers on the first unit on Saturday and again on Monday. Who knows how long that will last. It seems unlikely Beavers will be your starter in Week 1, especially if McGary is solid and looks poised to improve his consistency over recent seasons. The former first-round NFL draft pick has the best shot to be the guy, especially as Mayfield acclimates to the NFL game.

Cornerback

Fabian Moreau vs. Kendall Sheffield vs. Isaiah Oliver

The outside cornerback spot opposite A.J. Terrell seems largely settled. Fabian Moreau has taken virtually every snap with the first unit and has fared well. He hasn't made many spectacular plays but hasn't made major blunders either, providing a steady element to a previously questionable spot.

His place seems even more secure with Kendall Sheffield now sidelined by injury, even though it's not considered serious. Isaiah Oliver has been the primary option working in the slot. Chris Williamson has flashed during camp, and possesses good size and cover ability, but probably isn't seriously challenging Moreau at this stage.